Housefull 4: Bollywood beauties Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Warda Khan Nadiadwala are all smiles in their latest Instagram photo. The photo of the Housefull 4 cast was shared by the Nadiadwala Grandson productions. The comedy film Housefull 4 also casts Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Dagubatti and Chunky Pandey and will be released next year.

The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise is all set to tickle the audience. The cast of the film Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Warda Khan Nadiadwala had a great time on the set and are all smiles. A photograph that is trending on the Internet shows that the four girls enjoyed each others company. “The #Housefull4 girls for sure know their mantra of 4 times the fun and madness 💃🏼 @wardakhannadiadwala @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja.”

Housefull 4 also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Dagubatti and Chunky Pandey. The film has been produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and will hit the theaters next year on October 26, 2019. A few days ago, Kriti Sanon had shared a photograph with co-star Akshay Kumar on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Kriti Sanon captioned the picture, “Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!! It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo Punjabi! @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring!”

The film has also faced some controversies as its ex-director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment after which actor Akshay Kumar has decided to cancel the shoot of the film. Akshay Kumar had told media that he would not work with any of the offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.

