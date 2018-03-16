Actress Kriti Sanon has made a mark with her performance in Bareily Ki Barfi, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. As per latest news, the makers of Housefull 4 have approached the actress to play the lead female role in the film. The earlier versions of the franchise starred actors like Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, late actress Jiah Khan and Lara Dutt in the lead roles.

The most entertaining Housefull franchise is back with its fourth instalment titled Housefull 4, which is being helmed by Sajid Khan. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside comeback actor Bobby Deol. Latest reports reveal that the film has finally found its lead female actress, who will be paired with Akshay. Many names were earlier speculated for playing the lead role of female protagonist. However, according to latest updates, actress Kirti Sanon has been onboard the film to play Akshay Kumar’s love interest.

As per reports, if things materialize, this film will mark Akshay and Kriti’s first collaboration onscreen together. Kriti had set her foot into the industry with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff and this film will be her second collaboration with the production house. Earlier in an interview, Akshay revealed to a leading daily, “It’s been a while since I have done a full-on comedy film. It’s a genre that I really enjoy working in.”

Akshay further said that he has been looking forward to this film. And according to him, Housefull 4 is going to be like a three-month vacation. He was quoted saying, “For me, it’s like a reunion of old friends.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanon’s last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi was lauded by audiences as well as critics for her outstanding performance. The actress has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty like Ashutosh Gowariker’s Arjun Patiala starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and Panipat, which she is busy shooting at present.

