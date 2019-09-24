Housefull 4 motion poster: The wait for Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh among many others in almost over. In his latest tweet, Akshay Kumar has promised a hilarious ride starting from tomorrow along with the official motion poster of the film.

Housefull is one franchise in the comedy genre that has managed to stay relevant and maintain a connection with its loyal fanbase. While Akshay Kumar has been delivering hits after hits, it has also been a long time that fans have seen him in a comedy film. So, the idea of him featuring in Housefull 4 is enough reason for the fans to be excited. After a long wait, Akshay Kumar has today ended the silence around Housefull 4 and revealed that the audiences are in for a hilarious ride from tomorrow.

On September 24, the actor has shared the motion poster of Housefull 4 on his social media handle. Revealing the logo of the film, the motion poster teases to take the audience in a flashback to the year 1419. Nadiadwala Grandson production house further gave a glimpse into the surprise and revealed that they will not just release Housefull 4 poster, they will release posters. Going by the post, it seems the character posters of the lead star cast will be released tomorrow.

Reports are rife that trailer of Housefull 4 will be released on September 27 at an event attended by Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati among many others. They will be joined by director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the event.

Kriti Sanon had earlier opened up about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. She had told a news portal that the best part about working with the superstar is that he has no ego issues and does not behave like a senior. Referring to him as a restless child, Kriti revealed that Akshay would play catch-catch on sets. Managing his time efficiently, Akshay lives his life to the fullest.

Slated for a theatrical release on October 26, Housefull 4 will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China. After Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App