Housefull 4 poster: After Kesari, Akshay Kumar is all set to take the audience on a comedy ride with his next film Housefull 4. Recently, the actor shared a new poster from the film featuring all the lead stars, have a look–

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon among others present the house of comedy

Housefull 4 poster: After inciting the audience with the logo and the character posters of the highly anticipated film Housefull 4, recently the lead star Akshay Kumar quenched the thirst of the fans by sharing the first poster from the film featuring all the stars. The expectations and the curiosity among the fans are an all-time high as the film marks the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise.

Recently, the makers released another poster featuring the entire cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh from the house of comedy. Talking about the story, it will span across 600 years and brings something new as the characters will be playing dual roles, one from their present life other from their past life.

Since the time, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala announced the film to be the highest budgeted comedy film, the expectations from the film has substantially enhanced. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will hit the theatres on Diwali.

Take a look at the new poster–

Talking about the box office clash, this Diwali will be a big dhamaka at the box office as three films will be releasing on the same day. It will be Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4 vs Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh vs Rajkummar Rao’s film Made in China. Overall, it will be a great choice for the audience at the cinemas.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Boman Irani in supporting roles. Moreover, Guru Randhawa will also appear in a special role in the song.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also appear in films like Good News, Prithviraj, Laxxmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey in the next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App