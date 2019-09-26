Housefull 4 poster: After inciting the audience with the logo and the character posters of the highly anticipated film Housefull 4, recently the lead star Akshay Kumar quenched the thirst of the fans by sharing the first poster from the film featuring all the stars. The expectations and the curiosity among the fans are an all-time high as the film marks the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise.
Recently, the makers released another poster featuring the entire cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh from the house of comedy. Talking about the story, it will span across 600 years and brings something new as the characters will be playing dual roles, one from their present life other from their past life.
Since the time, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala announced the film to be the highest budgeted comedy film, the expectations from the film has substantially enhanced. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will hit the theatres on Diwali.
Take a look at the new poster–
Ek zindagi kaafi nahi thi toh hum waapas aa gaye! Presenting the house of comedy 😜 fun and entertainment 🎬 #Housefull4. Trailer out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson
Talking about the box office clash, this Diwali will be a big dhamaka at the box office as three films will be releasing on the same day. It will be Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4 vs Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh vs Rajkummar Rao’s film Made in China. Overall, it will be a great choice for the audience at the cinemas.
Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson
Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Boman Irani in supporting roles. Moreover, Guru Randhawa will also appear in a special role in the song.
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also appear in films like Good News, Prithviraj, Laxxmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey in the next year.
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms