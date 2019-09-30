Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to create a buzz with the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise which will hit the theatres on October 25. Recently, the makers released the first song titled Ek Chumma, watch

Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: After curating the audience with the trailer of the much-awaited film Housefull 4, recently, the makers released the first song from the film titled– Ek Chumma. It seems that the entire cast is much excited about the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise, especially Khiladi actor, who has been a part of the franchise since 2010.

The song features all the lead stars with their madness on its peak. There is no doubt in saying that Ek Chumma is another peppy track which has created a buzz on social media in no time. But certain scenes in the song are cringe-worthy as the male stars can be seen running after the female leads for a kiss (Chumma). Moreover, the age gap between the male and the female leads is astonishing.

Talking about the story of the film, it narrates the story from 1419 to 2019. No, it has nothing to get confused with, the film is based on reincarnation spanned over more than 600 years. So all the actors will be playing double roles in the film and the madness between their past life and present will make the fourth instalment fall apart from the previous ones.

Watch the first track of Housefull 4 here

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Bobby Deol in lead roles. Moreover, since the time, the producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that Housefull 4 will be the highest budgeted Indian comedy film in the cinemas, the anticipation from the film has certainly increased.

Earlier, the film was supposed to be directed by Sajid Khan as the earlier series has also been directed by him but as the filmmaker is still undergoing through some Mee Too allegations, Farhad Samji was finalised as his replacement.

The film will hit the theatres on October 25 and will face a clash with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar’s film Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s film Made in China at the box office.

