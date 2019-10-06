Housefull 4 song Shaitan Ka Saala teaser: As fans count days to Housefull 4 release on Diwali, the makers of the film have released the teaser of its second song titled Shaitan Ka Saala. It has been revealed that the song Shaitan Ka Saala will be released tomorrow.

When Akshay Kumar is on board, entertainment is surely guaranteed. Be it an out and out action thriller, socially relevant films or a comedy franchise, the actor can do it all with utmost conviction. This is also the reason why he has emerged as the most bankable star in India with his movies releasing on festive occasions in 2019 and 2020. As we count days to the festival of Diwali, Akshay Kumar has pulled up his socks to deliver another blockbuster hit with Housefull 4.

A story of reincarnation leading to a confusing laughter ride, the film is the fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise and also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde among many others. After garnering a mixed response to the trailer and first track of the film titled Ek Chumma, the makers of the film are all set to release a quirky song Shaitan Ka Saala tomorrow.

Featuring as Bala, the character of Bala is introduced as the 14th century’s Raavan. As a peppy tune plays in the backdrop, Akshay, dressed as a bald king, is seen dancing in a green traditional outfit with blonde scantily-dressed background dancers. Going by the teaser, it seems like Shaitan Ka Saala will be the introduction song of Akshay Kumar’s past-life character Bala. On evaluating the teaser, we find that while some of the dance moves might be similar to Ranveer Singh’s song Khalibali from Padmaavat while the tune itself sounds familiar to viral tune Ami To Pasito.

While sharing the teaser on his Twitter profile, Akshay Kumar wrote that Bala is Shaitan’s brother-in-law and has been raised by Raavan. He further quipped the social media users are ready to meet him.

Helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 is touted as the most expensive Indian comedy film. Slated for a release on October 25, the film will clash with Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar as well as Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App