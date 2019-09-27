Housefull 4 trailer: Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and many more in lead roles, the trailer of the comedy filled action riot is set to be launched in an hour! Stay tuned for more updates.

Housefull 4 trailer: Full of laughter and hilarious moments, the upcoming Hindi comedy riot is all set to release next month on Diwali 2019, ahead of the release the makers are all set to launch its trailer today at 1 pm. Starring Bollywood a-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and many more actors.

The movie Housefull 4 marks as the fourth franchise of the comedy film directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and bankrolled under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson entertainment. Sharing another poster from the upcoming film, the makers have announced the trailer launch event at 1 pm. Talking about the poster, Bobby Deol is standing at one end of the sofa with Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh with Pooja Hegde and Akshay Kumar sitting in the middle with Kriti Sanon behind him.

What’s more interesting about the poster is the background, where the trio are on horses riding in metal warrior suits. Posted a few hours back, the post has already received many appreciations from the public and are very eager for the trailer to be up! Introducing their characters yesterday, Akshay Kumar will be playing a dual role of 1419 king Bala and 2019 London return Harry.

Check out the posters from Housefull 4 here:

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Taking to his twitter handle- Akshay Kumar wrote- Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Apart from him, Kriti Kharbanda will be Meena from 1419 and Neha from 2019, Kriti Sanon will play the role of Princess Madhu from Sitamgarh and Kriti from London, Pooja Hegde as Princess Mala and Pooja from 2019. Whereas Bobby Deol will play the role of a fighter and courageous warrior Dharmputra and in the end Riteish Deshmukh as Bangdu from 1419 and Roy from 2019.

Check out the posters from the film here:

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

