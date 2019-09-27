Housefull 4: Housefull franchise which tickled our funny bones is back again. this time, the makers promise more fun and entertainment in the fourth sequel of Housefull. After the release of the characters' posters, the fans who were eagerly waiting for the trailer release will finally be over today on Friday.

Housefull 4: Housefull franchise which tickled our funny bones is back again. this time, the makers promise more fun and entertainment in the fourth sequel of Housefull. After the release of the characters’ posters, the fans who were eagerly waiting for the trailer release will finally be over today on Friday. Yes, the makers will release of the trailer of the movie on September 27, today. The movie is starred by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde among others.

Makers recently, while speaking to a leading daily revealed that this concept had never been tried before. Farhad Samji while speaking to a leading daily, said that Housefull 4 is a period comic drama which had not been done before. It is being done for the first time in comic history. Looks, costumes, characters, and the storyline has been done on a different level. Filming this movie had been a challenge and also they are excited to see the audience reaction to the movie.

It is a comic historical period drama film set in two eras- 1419 and 2019. Housefull 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Helmed by Farhad Samji, comedy flick is slated to release on Diwali 2019. On Friday, the trailer will be released in four nations- India, United Kingdom, Australia and Dubai at the same time.

Wishing you as many laughs that you spread as ‘Aakhri Pasta’ 😁 Happy birthday, my friend @ChunkyThePanday . Love and happiness always 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Hnro5EA7Vd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2019

Recently in the characters posters, the actors reveal their characters that they will be portraying in the film. Comedy film will be playing the double roles. Akshay plays Rajkumar Bala from 1419, Riteish Deshmukh is essaying a role of Bangdu Maharaj and Roy. In the female leads, Kriti Sanon plays Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu and Pooja Hegde is seen in Rajakumari Mala’s role.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is swinging high with films like Bachchan Pandey, Prithvi, Lakshmmi Bomb in the pipeline. He was last seen in films like Kesari and Mission Mangal. Both movies performed well at the box office.

It was yesterday only, Akshay Kumar released the motion poster of Chunkey Pandey where the actor can be seen in altogether different avatar.

