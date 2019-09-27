Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol starrer Housefull 4 is all set to release on October 25, makers of the film released the trailer today and its trending on social media, have a look at some interesting memes.

Housefull 4 trailer: The trailer of much-awaited film Housefull 4 was unveiled today and is creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The comedy-drama features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde among others. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali this year. The trailer of multistarrer film has got mixed reviews from fans and social media is flooded with hilarious memes using some scenes and dialogues from the trailer. Rana Duggabatti and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also part of the trailer and fans were excited to see them.

Talking about the film, Housefull 4 is the sequel of Housefull series and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The plot of the film is based on reincarnation and all the actors will be seen playing double roles from 600 years ago to 2019. The comedy film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

The trailer of Housefull 4 was released in four countries including India, Dubai, the United Kingdom and Australia at the same time and netizens have come up with crazy memes making some interesting connections. In one of the scenes where Akshay is can be seen as Raavan with different girls on both sides, fans compared one of them to Katrina Kaif and interest is going mad over it. Here are some memes which will make you go bonkers, have a look:

When my sister ask me to bring water for her and I refuse

She:

#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/6JaHR59S58 — Sarcastic Sakhi (@sarcastic_sakhi) September 27, 2019

Boy :- Water Bottle dena Girl :- Take it from bag *Found MakeupKit, jewelry, Lip Balm, Hand lotion, perfume,

Dryer, Curler* Boy #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/8UOWMsCJmc — Vınay Chagantı (@aa_addict) September 27, 2019

When your ex says " kya hum dobara se relationship start kar sakate hai " He : #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/b8OFF4f2kr — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer Directors reaction after seeing ayushman's performance in every movie:- pic.twitter.com/B1oDaX7Tbs — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer

Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar Warning audience about the Shitty Script and over acting : pic.twitter.com/SoZaTpyd6K — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer – Not so good, neither not so bad.

VFX looking good. Acting in modern era scenes is more better than that in periodic era scenes.

Masses mein chal jaayegi, urban audiences ka thoda doubtful lagg ra. — BALKIRAT SINGH (@BALKIRATSINGH2) September 27, 2019

Chunkey Pandey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani will also be a part of the film and the movie will definitely be a laughter ride. Makers of the film released the posters a few days back and garnered a mixed response from fans. Housefull 4 has been making headlines since it was announced and fans are looking forward to watching the film filled with comedy, romance, action and a lot of drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App