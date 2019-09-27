Housefull 4 trailer: The wait for the fourth instalment of Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda among many more is almost over. Slated for a Diwali release, Housefull 4 has a reincarnation theme this year.

If there is one comedy franchise that has managed to hook the audiences for so many years, it has been Housefull. With a different theme each instalment, fresh jokes, memorable jokes and interesting characters, the makers of the franchise have tried to bring something new to the table each time. As we await the fourth instalment this Diwali, it is going to be no less than a mad and crazy ride.

Before we jump into Housefull 4 and its trivia, let’s take a look at its previous franchises, their starcast and reception by the audiences. Housefull 1, starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 1 emerged as 2010’s fourth highest grossing Bollywood film by collecting a total collection of Rs 165 crore.

This blockbuster success paved the way for Housefull 2 starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Boman Irani and many more. Housefull 2 also shattered several records at the box office by earning a total collection of Rs 202 crore and secured its place among the top grossing films of 2012. Last but not the least, Housefull 3 was directed by Sajid and Farhad Samji and featured Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday and Boman Irani among many others. Just like the previous releases, Housefull 3 was also a commercial hit and earned Rs 195 crore at the box office.

Coming to Housefull 4, Housefull 4 brings back Akshay Kumar as the lead with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and many more. Touted as the most expensive Indian comedy film till date, Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation. While Sajid Khan has directed most of the portions of the film, he had to be replaced during the shooting post Me Too allegations. After Sajid Khan’s exit, Farhad Samji took over and directed the film.

On the day of its release on October 25, 2019, which also happens to be the occasion of Diwali, Housefull 4 will clash with two other releases, namely Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China.

