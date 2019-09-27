Housefull 4 trailer review: From action, drama, romance to comedy, Housefull 4 has it all! Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, and many more actors starrer here!

Housefull 4 trailer review: A laughter riot, a masala entertainer, reincarnation comedy film Housefull 4 starring Bollywood a-listers Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Dagubati, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and many more stars promises to be a fun ride with all the right doses of drama, action, romance, and drama. Helmed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and bankrolled under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the fourth venture of the Housefull franchise is one of the highest budgeted films of the year in the comedy genre with a multi starrer cast backing it. With dual roles and a history connected to the comedy film, Housefull 4 promises to be different from all other sequels!

The 3 minutes 36-second trailer begins with 1419 era where Akshay Kumar gives insight into the storyline of the Housefull 4 with London 2019 era also coming in between and clashing with the two parts. The fun-loving hilarious trailer is a must-watch if you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet! Releasing this Diwali, the movie revolves around conspiracy and revenge of the 1419 era and how they all cross paths again and destiny brings them together in 2019!

Sharing posters and videos from the film, it revolves around 1419 king-queen era and 2019 modern century, with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol playing the lead roles and accompanied by Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda respectively. Apart from them, the movie will see many stars such as Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Chunky Panday popularly known as Akhari Pasta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, and many more stars in special appearances.

Making headlines since the movie announcement was made, the songs of the film are said to be grand as well! However, the songs have not been released yet, but as per speculations, the cast will be seen dancing along with the tunes of Guru Randhawa’s track and Dr. Zeus. They will be recreating and singing to Gwandian Ne, which as originally crooned by Guru Randhawa’s cousin Zora Randhawa and Dr. Zeus. Housefull 4 is set to release worldwide on Diwali 2019.

