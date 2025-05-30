Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is all set for its theatrical release on June 6, and the makers have now received the go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is all set for its theatrical release on June 6, and the makers have now received the go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate after undergoing a few minor modifications, both in terms of audio and visuals.

Audio-Visual Tweaks Before Certification

As per reports, the CBFC asked for certain dialogues and scenes to be altered. On the audio front, the makers were told to modify the line ‘nikal dungi’, along with another sentence beginning with ‘apne’. Words like ‘item’ and ‘haram’ were replaced with more acceptable alternatives. A specific line at the 1 hour 53-minute mark was also deleted.

Visually, three edits were carried out. A scene involving champagne was trimmed, and two sequences with inappropriate hand gestures were modified. Additionally, a brief clip with sensual visuals was reduced by two seconds, bringing the total trimmed content to about 11 seconds.

Interestingly, the CBFC certified two versions of the film, titled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, both clocking in at 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 48 seconds. This dual-version strategy is reportedly a first in the franchise’s history.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The film promises its signature blend of slapstick humour and multi-star chaos, keeping up with the franchise’s tradition of delivering a light-hearted entertainer.

