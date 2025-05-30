Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is all set for its theatrical release on June 6, and the makers have now received the go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release


The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is all set for its theatrical release on June 6, and the makers have now received the go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate after undergoing a few minor modifications, both in terms of audio and visuals.

Audio-Visual Tweaks Before Certification

As per reports, the CBFC asked for certain dialogues and scenes to be altered. On the audio front, the makers were told to modify the line ‘nikal dungi’, along with another sentence beginning with ‘apne’. Words like ‘item’ and ‘haram’ were replaced with more acceptable alternatives. A specific line at the 1 hour 53-minute mark was also deleted.

Visually, three edits were carried out. A scene involving champagne was trimmed, and two sequences with inappropriate hand gestures were modified. Additionally, a brief clip with sensual visuals was reduced by two seconds, bringing the total trimmed content to about 11 seconds.

Interestingly, the CBFC certified two versions of the film, titled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, both clocking in at 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 48 seconds. This dual-version strategy is reportedly a first in the franchise’s history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The film promises its signature blend of slapstick humour and multi-star chaos, keeping up with the franchise’s tradition of delivering a light-hearted entertainer.

Must Read: Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

Filed under

Housefull 5

newsx

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release
newsx

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’
newsx

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters
newsx

NEET-PG 2025: SC Mandates To Conduct Exam In Single Shift To Ensure Fairness, Petitioners Hail...
newsx

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships
newsx

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters

NEET-PG 2025: SC Mandates To Conduct Exam In Single Shift To Ensure Fairness, Petitioners Hail Judgement

NEET-PG 2025: SC Mandates To Conduct Exam In Single Shift To Ensure Fairness, Petitioners Hail...

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth