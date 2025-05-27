Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

This new chapter in the Housefull saga promises scale, with one of the largest ensemble casts in recent memory.

The much-anticipated trailer of Housefull 5 dropped on Tuesday, bringing back Akshay Kumar in his familiar territory of chaotic comedy. Having been the face of the franchise since the very beginning, Kumar leads an all-star cast once again.

Familiar Faces, Familiar Formulas

This new chapter in the Housefull saga promises scale, with one of the largest ensemble casts in recent memory. But beneath the grand visuals lies a plot that feels far too familiar.

The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar. He introduces the setup where a billionaire, played by veteran actor Ranjeet, is throwing a grand 100th birthday celebration aboard a luxurious yacht. At the center of the celebration is an important moment. He is about to reveal the heir to his fortune.

That is when the confusion begins.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Three men, Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar), each claim to be the rightful heir. As expected, the situation quickly spirals into absurdity.

Things take a darker turn when the billionaire suddenly dies. With no memory of what happened the night before, due to something slipped into their drinks, the three men find themselves as prime suspects.

Recycling the Laughter

While the premise could have led to some classic Housefull chaos, the trailer does not bring much energy or originality. The jokes feel repetitive, many of which seem lifted directly from earlier films in the series.

The visuals are lavish, the sets are grand, and the production looks expensive. But the humor, which has always been the heart of the franchise, feels absent this time. Instead of making the audience laugh, the trailer mainly offers a glimpse of its big cast and glossy presentation.

Franchise Power vs Content Quality

At this stage, Housefull 5 seems to be banking more on its brand name than on new ideas. The star power and franchise loyalty might give it a solid opening at the box office. However, staying power will depend on how well the story and comedy actually land with the audience.

Considering the recent track record of Akshay Kumar’s films, Housefull 5 may face challenges if the content remains average. The franchise might draw in fans with nostalgia, but it will need stronger material to truly succeed.

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home