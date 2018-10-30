The most talked about Bollywood couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is finally spilling the beans on their relationship and it actually started. Speaking at a Bumble event, Priyanka Chopra was quoted by several reporters saying that it all started with Nick, he was the one to make the first move. The Desi girl said that Nick texted her saying that they should connect and that's how they started talking and the rest is history.

The most talked about Bollywood couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is finally spilling the beans on their relationship and it actually started. Everybody knows that the couple is head over heels in love with each other and will tie the knot in December in Jodhpur, but what they don’t is that how the couple got in touch and how they fell in love. Now, the Bollywood star has finally revealed how they fell for each other.

Speaking at a Bumble event, Priyanka Chopra was quoted by several reporters saying that it all started with Nick, he was the one to make the first move. The Desi girl said that Nick texted her saying that they should connect and that’s how they started talking and the rest is history.

During the event, talking to People magazine, Priyanka said that what makes their relationship work is that Nick respects her work. She revealed that this was something that had worked for the couple. She said that Nick respects the hard work she’s put in her life.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra has been accompanied by Jonas on her work trips to India many a time and the Quantico star was also seen at Jonas’ musical concerts.

While Priyanka thinks respect for each other’s work is something that worked for them, Nick believes trust was the key to their relationship. According to reports, Nick recently said that it’s easy with each other because they give credit to each other for their intelligence and give benefit of the doubt as they trust each other.

The power couple will walk down the aisle on December 1, 2018 and as per the reports coming in, they will have an intimate affair. Recently during Karva Chauth, she shared a photo of the cloudy sky and said, “Chand Chupa Badal Me”. The photo got fans talking if she observed fast on the auspicious day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More