After winning the hearts of millions of Indians, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is set on a journey to become the heart-throb of China. By slowly inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark on the box office with his film Secret Superstar in just two weeks, Aamir’s popularity among the Chinese audiences speaks highly of itself. Popularly known as Uncle Aamir, he has definitely found his way to connect to the world’s most profitable film market after US. What started out with his first mandarin release Lagaan, transformed into the massive success market for his films like 3 idiots, Dangal and PK beating all his Hollywood competitors like La La Land and the Darkest Hour.

Meng Jiarong, a business school student in Hangzhou, near Shanghai told SCPM, “My friends and I had rarely watched any Indian movies until Uncle Aamir’s performance caught our eyes. In the past, even if we came across Indian movies on television, we would quickly switch the channel as we could not connect with the Bollywood dancing. But now, perhaps because we love Uncle Aamir so much, we find ourselves enjoying the dancing, too. It is really not that bad.” Not just films, Aamir’s obsession among the Chinese audiences extends much beyond with Uncle Aamir inspired smartphones to black hats like the ones he wore in Dhoom 3.

He’s smart, He’s handsome and He knows his country well, are some of the reasons that justify Aamir Khan’s immense popularity in the country. With a show like Satyamev Jayate, he spoke about the loopholes in the Indian society, from caste and gender discrimination, domestic violence to unpaid labour. “Aamir Khan is God’s gift to India, we can’t help but love him,” a Zhihu ( chinese response to facebook) user wrote.

But, the question that still remains pertinent is whether these changing dynamics in the popular culture would lead to softening to Indo-Sino political relationship that shares a love and hate relationship dating back to 1962 war. The tensions between the two countries reached to its peak again last year with contentions in Doklam region. According to PTI, Aamir Khan, who is currently on a China tour with his secret superstar co star Zaira Wasim, told his fans that he wants to improve India-China ties and added that he wants to do a film with Indian and Chinese talent as it would bring the two countries closer.

Stray Mao, an insurance agent in Hangzhou told SCPM, “Generally speaking, I do not have a good impression about India because of the Doklam stand-offs But I do like Aamir Khan’s movies and I admire him very much. He is such a great actor. So talented and committed. His movies make you laugh and also make you cry. I find them inspiring and full of positive energy.” He added that for him politics is politics and movies are movies.

We could say that’s the magic of cinema- connecting lives and recreating stories.