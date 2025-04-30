How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

According to her sister, Misha’s emotional health deteriorated as her Instagram following began to decrease. She had built her identity around her online presence.

Popular social media influencer Misha Agrawal died by suicide on April 24, just two days before her 25th birthday. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to her official Instagram account, leaving fans stunned.

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die?

On April 26, Misha’s Instagram account shared a message that read, “Misha Agrawal, April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025.” The absence of details initially led to confusion and speculation until her sister released a follow-up post on April 30, revealing the cause of death.

In a deeply emotional Instagram post, Misha’s sister shared a screenshot of the influencer’s phone wallpaper along with a powerful message. She wrote, “Her wallpaper said it all. Her only goal was Instagram. But followers are not real love. Please, try to understand this.”

Declining Followers Took a Toll on Misha’s Mental Health

According to her sister, Misha’s emotional health deteriorated as her Instagram following began to decrease. She had built her identity around her online presence, aiming to reach 1 million followers. When the numbers began to drop, Misha reportedly became deeply anxious and began doubting her worth.

Despite holding a law degree and preparing for the Provincial Civil Services – Judicial (PCSJ) exams, Misha struggled to cope with the pressures of being a public figure.

Her sister shared that Misha often expressed fear that her career would end if she lost followers. “She would cry and ask, ‘What will I do if my followers decrease?’” her sister recounted.

Family Urges People to Rethink Social Media Validation

Her sister emphasized how dangerous the obsession with social media metrics can be. Despite attempts to support and reassure her, Misha continued to spiral into depression, ultimately leading to her tragic decision. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved daughter and sister.