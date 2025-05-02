Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  How Did Anil Kapoor's Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil, Boney & Sanjay Kapoor, passes away at 90. Family to perform last rites on May 3 at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of actor Anil Kapoor dies at 90


Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Bollywood personalities Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at the age of 90 due to health complications associated with aging.

She was the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor and breathed her last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday evening.

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die?

Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of the hospital, confirmed the news to ANI, stating, “Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5:25 PM today.”

Following the news of her passing, several members of the Kapoor family arrived at Anil Kapoor’s residence to pay their respects. Among them were grandchildren Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

In visuals captured outside the residence, Janhvi Kapoor was seen arriving with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, while Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor came in a separate vehicle. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also spotted outside the house.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last Rites Scheduled for May 3

Nirmal Kapoor’s final rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai at 11:30 AM on May 3.

Just a few months earlier, Anil Kapoor had posted heartfelt photos with his mother on social media in honor of her 90th birthday. “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day,” he had written.

Boney Kapoor also remembered his mother by posting a throwback photo and captioning it,

“Mummy ji, happy 90th birthday… We need you to be there for us, bless us, protect us and above all keep guiding us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

