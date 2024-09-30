Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

The series, which starred Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold, showcased Ashton's comedic timing and strong screen presence. His career spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and television shows.

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Actor John Ashton, renowned for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ film series, has passed away at the age of 76. His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ashton’s portrayal of Detective Taggart in the original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ films, released in 1984 and 1987, was beloved by audiences. He reprised his role in the upcoming ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’, where he returns as a police chief.

The series, which starred Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold, showcased Ashton’s comedic timing and strong screen presence. His career spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Notable works include ‘An Eye for an Eye’ (1973), ‘So Evil, My Sister’ (1974), ‘Cat Murkil and the Silks’ (1976), ‘Borderline’ (1979), and ‘Honky Tonk Freeway’ (1981).

MUST READ: Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

More recent projects include ‘Sweet Deadly Dreams’ (2006), ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), ‘Middle Men’ (2009), and ‘Lonesome Soldier’ (2023). On television, Ashton had guest roles in popular shows such as ‘Columbo’, ‘Police Story’, ‘Barnaby Jones’, and ‘MASH’.

He also made a memorable appearance in the long-running series ‘Dallas’ during the 1978-79 season, playing Willie Jo Garr, a character entangled in a tragic storyline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John David Ashton was born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Raised in Enfield, Connecticut, he graduated from USC with a BA in theater arts, which paved the way for his successful acting career. He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton, and his brother, Edward Richard Ashton Jr.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88   

