After their nuptials at the Ringgold Baptist Church, they returned to their routines the very next day. “We dropped Mom off at the bus station and went home,” she recalled. “That was our so-called honeymoon.”

Carl Dean, the beloved husband of country music icon Dolly Parton, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite being together for over five decades, Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye. The couple rarely appeared in public together, and most available photos come from Parton’s personal collection. Speaking in an interview in 2015, Parton shared, “I married a wonderful man who is completely different from me. He is not part of the entertainment industry.”

Although Dean stays away from the limelight, he fully supports his wife’s career. “He doesn’t resent my success. He enjoys hearing about my work, and I love listening to his stories. We truly enjoy each other’s company and get along well,” Parton explained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parton first met Dean at a laundromat in Nashville when she was 18 years old. Reflecting on their initial meeting, she shared on her website, “I was surprised that he looked directly at my face while speaking to me. He seemed genuinely interested in who I was.”

Some sad news… Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband of 58 years, has died. He was 82. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” pic.twitter.com/8D4kpXswbK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 4, 2025

Two years after their first encounter, Parton and Dean decided to get married in a private ceremony. Only the pastor, his wife, and Parton’s mother were present. “We chose Ringgold, Georgia, because we knew we could get our marriage license and have the ceremony on the same day,” Parton told a local Chattanooga news station.

Although they initially planned to have children, life took a different turn. In a 2014 Billboard interview, Parton revealed, “We always assumed we’d have kids. We even had names picked out. But it wasn’t meant to be.” Speaking to PEOPLE the same year, she added, “I believe I was meant to be a mother to everyone’s children instead.”

Cherishing the Simple Moments

Despite Parton’s global fame, the couple finds happiness in simple pleasures. “I love being on stage, but I’m equally happy at home with Carl,” Parton told Parade. The two enjoy road trips around Tennessee and Kentucky, sometimes staying in modest motels. “We don’t care where we stay, as long as the bed is clean and there’s a bathroom,” she said.

Renewing Their Vows After 50 Years

To celebrate their golden anniversary, Parton and Dean renewed their vows in a private ceremony at their Nashville home in 2016. “We had a simple ceremony at our chapel,” she told Rolling Stone.

On her first day in Nashville in 1964, Parton met Dean at the Wishy Washy Laundromat. “I had just arrived in town with dirty clothes,” she recalled in a New York Times interview. As she walked outside, a man called out to her. “Being from the countryside, I greeted him back. That man was Carl,” she shared.

Dean later admitted that he knew immediately that she was the one. “My first thought was, ‘I’m going to marry that girl,’ and my second was, ‘She’s stunning.’ That was the moment my life truly began.”

Shortly after meeting, the couple started dating. At the time, Parton was living with her aunt and uncle while babysitting their child. Dean would visit her daily. “We sat on the porch and talked every day for a week,” she recalled in a 1976 interview.

The first time they went out together, Dean took Parton straight to his parents’ house. “He introduced me to his mom and dad right away because he said he knew I was the one for him,” she said.

An Unconventional Proposal

Dean’s proposal was far from traditional. According to Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton by Stephen Miller, he told her, “You need to move closer to town, or we need to get married.”

In 1966, Dean attended a Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) dinner where Parton received her first songwriter award. However, that was his last public event. As Parton later recounted, “After the event, he turned to me and said, ‘I want you to have everything you dream of, but don’t ever ask me to attend one of these again!’”

May 30, 1966: A Secret Wedding

Parton’s manager initially discouraged her from getting married, fearing it would hinder her career. As a result, she and Dean had a quiet wedding with only her mother as a witness.

After their nuptials at the Ringgold Baptist Church, they returned to their routines the very next day. “We dropped Mom off at the bus station and went home,” she recalled. “That was our so-called honeymoon.”

In 1969, fans caught a rare glimpse of Dean when Parton featured his picture on the cover of her solo album My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy. He was seen sitting on a log, dressed casually in jeans and a red plaid shirt.

The Story Behind “Jolene”

Parton’s 1973 hit Jolene was inspired by a real-life incident involving a flirtatious bank teller. “She had a big crush on Carl, and he loved the attention,” Parton revealed in a 2008 NPR interview. “I joked, ‘Why are you spending so much time at the bank? We don’t have that kind of money!’”

She later told an audience at the Glastonbury Festival, “I put an end to that. I got rid of that redhead quickly!”

Over the years, Parton has dedicated many songs to her husband. In 2002, she covered Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven because it was Dean’s favorite song. “He’s been a Led Zeppelin fan forever,” she told PEOPLE.

In 2012, she wrote From Here to the Moon and Back for him, saying, “I wanted a love song that reflected my true emotions about someone I deeply love.”

Her 2016 album Pure & Simple was also inspired by their relationship. “I wanted to write about the different shades of love, and I thought, ‘Why not base it on my relationship with Carl?’”

Secrets to a Lasting Marriage

In 2015, Parton shared her insights on a happy marriage with PEOPLE. “Carl has a great sense of humor, and he makes me laugh,” she said. She credited their contrasting personalities as the reason for their strong bond. “We’re complete opposites, which keeps things exciting. I never know what he’ll say or do next.”

For their 50th anniversary in 2016, Parton and Dean had a vow renewal ceremony at their home. “I never had a big wedding dress, so I wore one this time,” Parton told PEOPLE. “Carl looked like a Hollywood star.”

Following their second wedding, the couple took an RV honeymoon. “We love road trips,” Parton shared with Yahoo!. “It’s one of our favorite things to do.”

Even after decades together, Parton and Dean remain devoted to one another. Whether traveling in their RV or staying at home, they cherish their time together, proving that love doesn’t need to be in the spotlight to be strong.