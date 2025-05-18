Geffen reportedly has had no traditional income since retiring 15 years ago, relying solely on investment gains from stocks and equities. Under California law, these are not considered marital property, which could limit what Armstrong can claim in the divorce.

Music mogul David Geffen, 82, is calling it quits on his marriage to boy toy David Armstrong

Legendary music executive David Geffen, 82, has officially filed for divorce from his 32-year-old husband David Armstrong, citing irreconcilable differences, according to newly surfaced court documents.

Geffen, known for co-founding DreamWorks Records and his $8.2 billion net worth, married Armstrong—formerly known as go-go dancer Donovan Michaels—in 2023.

The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, TMZ reported, potentially exposing a portion of Geffen’s fortune. Despite this, sources indicate the split may be relatively straightforward due to how Geffen’s wealth is structured.

Financial Details Limit Divorce Impact

Geffen reportedly has had no traditional income since retiring 15 years ago, relying solely on investment gains from stocks and equities. Under California law, these are not considered marital property, which could limit what Armstrong can claim in the divorce.

Due to the short duration of the marriage, Armstrong is entitled to spousal support for half the length of the union—approximately one year under California law. Though specific amounts weren’t disclosed, Geffen has agreed to pay both spousal support and Armstrong’s legal fees, according to TMZ. Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser has been hired to represent Geffen in the proceedings.

According to the Daily Mail, Armstrong met Geffen in 2020 while working as his personal trainer.

Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills. At the time, Armstrong’s transformation from trainer to partner raised eyebrows, especially as details about his past began to surface.

Armstrong’s Past as a Go-Go Dancer Resurfaces

As media attention grew, revelations about Armstrong’s previous life emerged. He had worked as a go-go dancer in Imlay City, Michigan, and was rumored to have engaged in “gay for pay” performances.

Former acquaintances described him as extremely private, with one ex-girlfriend saying he was often mistaken for being gay based on his social media presence.

“He’s very attractive, so I wouldn’t be surprised,” she told the New York Post. Another source said, “It took time to get to know him because he kept his past very secretive.”