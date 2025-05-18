Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce With 32-Year-Old Husband

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce With 32-Year-Old Husband

Geffen reportedly has had no traditional income since retiring 15 years ago, relying solely on investment gains from stocks and equities. Under California law, these are not considered marital property, which could limit what Armstrong can claim in the divorce.

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce With 32-Year-Old Husband

Music mogul David Geffen, 82, is calling it quits on his marriage to boy toy David Armstrong


Legendary music executive David Geffen, 82, has officially filed for divorce from his 32-year-old husband David Armstrong, citing irreconcilable differences, according to newly surfaced court documents.

Geffen, known for co-founding DreamWorks Records and his $8.2 billion net worth, married Armstrong—formerly known as go-go dancer Donovan Michaels—in 2023.

The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, TMZ reported, potentially exposing a portion of Geffen’s fortune. Despite this, sources indicate the split may be relatively straightforward due to how Geffen’s wealth is structured.

Financial Details Limit Divorce Impact

Geffen reportedly has had no traditional income since retiring 15 years ago, relying solely on investment gains from stocks and equities. Under California law, these are not considered marital property, which could limit what Armstrong can claim in the divorce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Due to the short duration of the marriage, Armstrong is entitled to spousal support for half the length of the union—approximately one year under California law. Though specific amounts weren’t disclosed, Geffen has agreed to pay both spousal support and Armstrong’s legal fees, according to TMZ. Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser has been hired to represent Geffen in the proceedings.

According to the Daily Mail, Armstrong met Geffen in 2020 while working as his personal trainer.

Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills. At the time, Armstrong’s transformation from trainer to partner raised eyebrows, especially as details about his past began to surface.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donovan (@donovan_michaels)

Armstrong’s Past as a Go-Go Dancer Resurfaces

As media attention grew, revelations about Armstrong’s previous life emerged. He had worked as a go-go dancer in Imlay City, Michigan, and was rumored to have engaged in “gay for pay” performances.

Former acquaintances described him as extremely private, with one ex-girlfriend saying he was often mistaken for being gay based on his social media presence.

“He’s very attractive, so I wouldn’t be surprised,” she told the New York Post. Another source said, “It took time to get to know him because he kept his past very secretive.”

ALSO READ: Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened  

Filed under

David Armstrong David Geffen divorce David Geffen news

Haryana Police arrested J

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan
Music mogul David Geffen,

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce...
Macron tries to free his

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It...
Mexican Navy ship

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation...
Isro's PSLV-C61

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened
newsx

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It During EPC Summit

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It...

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation Underway

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation...

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful

Entertainment

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom