How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

Renowned wedding planner Mindy Weiss was on-site to guide the couple and their guests through the rehearsal. Known for organizing lavish celebrity events, Weiss took charge of the flow and logistics, helping Demi and Jutes prepare for a flawless ceremony.

Pop sensation Demi Lovato, 32, and her fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, 34, took a major step toward their upcoming wedding as they participated in a rehearsal ceremony on Saturday. Demi looked radiant in a strapless white dress as the couple went through the pre-wedding traditions.

Surrounded by loved ones and their three cherished dogs, the pair rehearsed important details of the ceremony—including the walk down the aisle, seating plans, and personalized readings—ensuring everything would run smoothly on the big day.

Celebrity Planner Mindy Weiss Oversees the Preparations

After the practice run, the couple gathered with their inner circle for a cozy dinner at a nearby restaurant. The evening remained relaxed and ended early, allowing everyone to rest and prepare for the wedding festivities ahead.

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet?

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes first met in January 2022 during a recording session for Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.

Jutes, a Canadian musician and songwriter, co-wrote several tracks on the album, including “Substance,” “Happy Ending,” and “City of Angels”. Their initial collaboration was strictly professional, but Lovato later admitted to feeling nervous upon meeting him, texting friends about her immediate attraction .

Over time, their working relationship evolved into a close friendship, and eventually, a romantic partnership. The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022 and announced their engagement in December 2023.

