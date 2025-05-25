Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

Renowned wedding planner Mindy Weiss was on-site to guide the couple and their guests through the rehearsal. Known for organizing lavish celebrity events, Weiss took charge of the flow and logistics, helping Demi and Jutes prepare for a flawless ceremony.

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

Demi Lovato was spotted at her wedding rehearsal


Pop sensation Demi Lovato, 32, and her fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, 34, took a major step toward their upcoming wedding as they participated in a rehearsal ceremony on Saturday. Demi looked radiant in a strapless white dress as the couple went through the pre-wedding traditions.

Surrounded by loved ones and their three cherished dogs, the pair rehearsed important details of the ceremony—including the walk down the aisle, seating plans, and personalized readings—ensuring everything would run smoothly on the big day.

Celebrity Planner Mindy Weiss Oversees the Preparations

Renowned wedding planner Mindy Weiss was on-site to guide the couple and their guests through the rehearsal. Known for organizing lavish celebrity events, Weiss took charge of the flow and logistics, helping Demi and Jutes prepare for a flawless ceremony.

After the practice run, the couple gathered with their inner circle for a cozy dinner at a nearby restaurant. The evening remained relaxed and ended early, allowing everyone to rest and prepare for the wedding festivities ahead.

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet?

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes first met in January 2022 during a recording session for Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.

Jutes, a Canadian musician and songwriter, co-wrote several tracks on the album, including “Substance,” “Happy Ending,” and “City of Angels”. Their initial collaboration was strictly professional, but Lovato later admitted to feeling nervous upon meeting him, texting friends about her immediate attraction .

Over time, their working relationship evolved into a close friendship, and eventually, a romantic partnership. The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022 and announced their engagement in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Who Is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Singer Spotted At Wedding Rehearsal With Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Three Years After Coming Out As Non-Binary

Filed under

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato husband Jordan Jutes Lutes

In a major political deve

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
newsx

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
A 28-year-old American-Ge

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
A fiery on-air debate ove

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump announced a delay i

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
During a visit to Bahrain

‘More Terrorists In Pak Than All Over World’: Ghulam Nabi Azad During Visit to Bahrain...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra | Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...

Entertainment

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Singer Spotted At Wedding Rehearsal With Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Three Years After Coming Out As Non-Binary

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Singer Spotted At Wedding Rehearsal With Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Three

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season