Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32





American Idol contestant Doug Kiker Doug Kiker


Doug Kiker, widely known as the “Singing Garbage Man” from Season 18 of American Idol, has passed away at the age of 32.

The Alabama native, who won the hearts of millions with his powerful audition, tragically died on Monday, as confirmed by his family.

Family Confirms Doug Kiker’s Passing

Kiker’s sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, announced his passing through heartfelt Facebook posts. His ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, also confirmed the news. While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, a report from TMZ broke the news of his demise.

Evans shared her grief on social media, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was so loved and will be missed by so many! You’re singing with the angels now, Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go through this very difficult time.”

Carrillos-Ramirez also paid tribute by posting a photo from Kiker’s American Idol audition, remembering him as someone with a contagious smile and a gift for making people laugh.

GoFundMe Launched for Funeral Expenses

To support funeral arrangements, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Kiker’s family. The fundraiser describes Kiker as a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, and thanks supporters for their generosity during this difficult time.

Doug Kiker’s Journey on American Idol

Kiker gained national recognition in 2020 when he auditioned for American Idol. A garbage collector from Mobile, Alabama, he delivered an emotional performance of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road”, which moved judge Katy Perry to tears.

Following his audition, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry unanimously gave him a golden ticket, allowing him to advance to Hollywood Week. Although Kiker was eventually eliminated, his audition was so well-loved that he returned for a special virtual finale performance alongside Rascal Flatts.

Judge Katy Perry famously praised his raw talent, saying, “That was not garbage. It was greatness.”

Life After American Idol

Post-American Idol, Kiker teased a potential movie project about his life and performed at local venues in Mobile, Alabama. He continued to share updates with fans, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support.

In one of his last Instagram posts in April 2022, Kiker reassured his followers, “I may have been down, but don’t ever count me out. I refuse to give up on all the people rooting for the dreamers of the world.”

Doug Kiker’s Legacy and Personal Life

Despite his struggles, Kiker remained an inspiration to many. However, he also faced personal challenges, including a domestic violence arrest in 2021.

He is survived by his two children, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook.

Doug Kiker’s story is a reminder of how raw talent and determination can inspire people, leaving an unforgettable mark on those who supported his journey.

