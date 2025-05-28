How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61 In Hospice

According to a source, Gale died on Tuesday while receiving care at a hospice facility in Los Angeles. Gale’s niece, Kayse Gale, shared a heartfelt and witty tribute on Facebook.

Ed Gale, known for playing "Chucky" has died at age 61 in Los Angeles

Ed Gale, the actor and stunt performer famously known for portraying the iconic killer doll “Chucky” in several Child’s Play films, has passed away at the age of 61. TMZ and a family member confirmed the news.

How Did Ed Gale Die?

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Gale died on Tuesday while receiving care at a hospice facility in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been officially released.

Gale’s niece, Kayse Gale, shared a heartfelt and witty tribute on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle,” she wrote. She added that he had taken his final bow and is now “headlining in the afterlife.”

Kayse shared that Ed Gale began his acting journey by hitchhiking to California at age 20 with only $41 in his pocket. Over the years, he went on to appear in more than 130 films, TV shows, and commercials, earning recognition in both cult classics and mainstream cinema.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Ed Gale is best known for his work in the Child’s Play franchise, he also appeared in other fan-favorite films like “Howard the Duck” and “Chopper Chicks in Zombietown.” Despite his fame, family members say his favorite role was being an uncle who cherished sharing the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.

A behind the scenes photo of Ed Gale, Chucky & Alex Vincent on the set of CHILD’S PLAY (1988). pic.twitter.com/ZwTUAvDwb4 — The Retro Reminiscer (@RetroReminiscer) January 14, 2024

When Ed Gale Confessed To Sexting A 14-Year-old

In 2023, Ed Gale was caught up in serious legal controversy. According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, Gale was filmed admitting to sexting a 14-year-old boy, with alleged plans to meet for sexual activity. The confrontation was organized by Creep Catching Unit (CC Unit), a vigilante group focused on exposing predators.

During the sting operation, Gale confessed on camera that he was aware his actions were both wrong and illegal. “Yes, I’m admitting I know it was wrong and it was illegal,” Gale said during the confrontation. “I’m admitting that. And I’m sorry.”

The CC Unit handed over chat logs and other evidence to the Los Angeles Police Department, and two officers responded during the sting. However, no arrest was made, and there has been no public update from law enforcement since the incident.

Ed Gale, the actor who played Chucky in the 1988 movie Child’s Play, has passed away at the age of 61. Just a reminder, he was caught trying to meet a minor in 2023. ⬇️ 😬 pic.twitter.com/kKSuT8Yw7P — The Truth Behind It (@TruthFilez) May 28, 2025

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”