Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora shared his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Extremely saddened by the sudden loss of Gayatri Hazarika. Her melodious voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless lives. My heartfelt sympathies to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Assamese Singer Gayatri Hazarika


Renowned Assamese playback singer Gayatri Hazarika, celebrated for her iconic song “Sara Pate Pate Fagun Name”, passed away at the age of 44 following a battle with colon cancer.

Her untimely demise has left a deep void in the Assamese music fraternity, where her soulful voice and emotive renditions were beloved by many.

Gayatri Hazarika Passes Away At 44

Dr. Harish Baruah of Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati, confirmed her passing and stated, “It’s a heartbreaking day for all of us. Gayatri Hazarika left us at 2:15 PM today.” Hospital Director Hitesh Baruah added that she had been battling cancer for some time and was admitted three days ago after her health worsened. She was shifted to the ICU a day before her passing.

Veteran music composer Jayanta Kakoty expressed his grief, telling a news channel, “I rushed to the hospital as soon as I heard. She was immensely talented, and her loss at such a young age is irreplaceable for the industry.”

Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika also paid tribute, recalling her timeless tracks like “Eman Semeka Kathare” and “Mathu Ejak Boroxun”, noting how her artistry added richness to Assam’s musical heritage. “May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her loved ones,” he said.

Gayatri Hazarika’s contribution to Assamese music remains unforgettable. Her expressive vocal range and dedication to the art brought life to numerous Assamese classics. Her sudden passing at a young age has left fans and artists alike in shock and mourning.

