Known for stirring controversy, 50 Cent is once again under scrutiny for his response to the news of the music producer’s health issues. Gotti died a few hours after the controversy.

Renowned music producer and entertainment executive Irv Gotti has passed away at the age of 54. Born Irving Lorenzo, his cause of death has not been disclosed. However, a few reports suggested that he had suffered a second stroke.

How Did Irv Gotti Die?

Earlier in 2024, Gotti suffered what his representatives described as a “minor stroke.” At the time, they stated he had successfully recovered after making dietary changes.

A native of Hollis, Queens, Gotti co-founded Murder Inc. Records in the early 2000s, a label that played a crucial role in the success of multi-platinum artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti. Under his leadership, Murder Inc. sold 30 million records worldwide, producing iconic hits such as Ja Rule’s Always On Time (featuring Ashanti) and Livin’ It Up (featuring Case), as well as Ashanti’s Foolish and Rock With U (Awww Baby).

Irv Gotti, 54, Reportedly ‘Declared Dead’ After Suffering A Second Stroke 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/LUtNeYYnDt — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 6, 2025

Before launching his own label, Gotti worked in A&R at Def Jam, where he was instrumental in signing hip-hop heavyweights like Jay-Z and the late DMX.

He produced Can I Live from Jay-Z’s 1996 album Reasonable Doubt and served as executive producer on DMX’s 1998 breakthrough album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, which sold four million copies and solidified DMX as a rap icon.

His work with Ja Rule, DMX, and Jay-Z helped reestablish Def Jam as a powerhouse in hip-hop, reportedly increasing its value by over $100 million in 1998.

Why Did 50 Cent Troll Irv Gotti?

Rapper 50 Cent has sparked controversy after reacting to reports of Irv Gotti suffering a stroke with a sarcastic Instagram post. His decision to poke fun at Gotti’s condition did not sit well with fans, who criticized him for his insensitive remarks.

Collaborations with Music Icons

Gotti’s influence extended beyond his label. He collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on I’m Real and the Ain’t It Funny remix, as well as working with Eve and Alicia Keys on Gangsta Lovin’.

His contributions earned him a Grammy Award in 2003 for Best Contemporary R&B Album as the executive producer of Ashanti’s self-titled debut album.

In 2005, Gotti and his brother Chris Lorenzo (known as Chris Gotti) faced money laundering and conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors alleged that they funneled drug money from Queens drug figure Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff into Murder Inc. The case was one of the first high-profile instances of “rap on trial.” However, the brothers were acquitted in December of that year.

Following the trial, Gotti shifted his focus to television. From 2007 to 2009, he starred in VH1’s reality show Gotti’s Way. In 2017, he created Tales for BET, a series that adapted popular rap songs into fictional storylines. He later executive-produced The Murder Inc. Story, a five-part documentary released in 2022, chronicling the rise and fall of his label.

Controversies and Legal Allegations

The documentary stirred controversy when Gotti disclosed details about his past romantic involvement with Ashanti while still married. His comments negatively impacted his reputation, particularly among younger audiences unfamiliar with his contributions to music.

In 2022, Ashanti addressed the claims, stating, “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never.”

Further controversy arose in 2023 when an anonymous woman accused Gotti of an abusive relationship between 2020 and 2022, including allegations of sexual assault. Gotti firmly denied the accusations.

Despite legal battles and controversies, Gotti’s contributions to hip-hop and R&B remain significant. His work helped shape the careers of multiple legendary artists, and his impact on the music industry will not be forgotten.

