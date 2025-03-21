Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

J.P.’s funeral took place on March 4, and his family requested that donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in his honor.

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

Jan Schwieterman dies at 52


Actor Jan Patrick “J.P.” Schwieterman, best known for his role in Nickelodeon’s cult classic Good Burger, has passed away at the age of 52.

According to his obituary, J.P. died on February 28 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri. His brother, Chad Schwieterman, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, revealing that the actor had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer shortly before his passing.

“With a heavy heart, I share the passing of my brother, Jan (J.P.) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote on March 1. “He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

Early Life and Acting Career

Born on September 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana, J.P. had an eventful childhood, participating in the Boy Scouts of America and proudly earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

With dreams of making it in Hollywood, he moved to California after high school and landed his first TV role in 1994 in the series McKenna. He went on to appear in several popular shows, including ER, Forever, NightMan, Undressed, and Felicity.

Iconic Role in Good Burger

J.P. gained widespread recognition in 1997 when he played the villainous Kurt Bozwell in Nickelodeon’s Good Burger, starring alongside Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. He later starred in films such as Warlock III: The End of Innocence (1999) and American Intellectuals (1999).

In 2000, he appeared in Fallen Arches before taking a seven-year break from acting. His final screen appearance was in the 2007 film Along the Way, where he played Michael Braga.

Outside of acting, J.P. had a deep love for the arts, engaging in photography, painting, and martial arts. He was also an avid Dungeons & Dragons player and enjoyed traveling, with his most recent trip being to Thailand.

Funeral and Family Tribute

J.P.’s funeral took place on March 4, and his family requested that donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in his honor.

He is survived by his parents, LeeRoy Schwieterman and Clara Reed, his sisters Megan and Vanessa, his brother Chad, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His legacy in Hollywood and beyond will continue to be remembered by fans, family, and friends.

