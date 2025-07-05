Live Tv
How Did Julian McMahon Die? Beloved Nip/Tuck Actor Passes Away At 56 After Cancer Battle

Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died at 56 after a battle with cancer. His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed he passed away peacefully on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida. The beloved actor’s family has asked for privacy as they mourn his loss.

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 08:46:05 IST

Julian McMahon, the widely famous Australian actor, has passed away at the age of 56, according to media reports quoting his family. His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death on Friday, July 4 to Deadline in a statement.

Kelly McMahon said Julian died on Wednesday, July 2, in Clearwater, Florida. According to reports Julian was battling a cancer that led to his death. McMahon was known for his roles on Nip/Tuck and Charmed.

What Family Said About The Death of Julian McMahon

Kelly shared a statement with Deadline, expressing her sorrow and celebrated Julian’s life adding that McMahon died peacefully.  

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said.  

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian McMahon Career 

Julian McMahon was famous for his role of Dr. Christian Troy on the Ryan Murphy series Nip/Tuck. The series aired from 2003 to 2010. Before that he gained fame for the role of Cole Turner on Charmed.

McMahon also appeared as the villain Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four (2005). He also appeared in its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

In his latest role, McMahon starred in the Netflix series The Residence. The series was however, canceled after one season.

 McMahon was also a lead actor on the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted until he announced his departure in January 2022. 

Who Was Julian McMahon?

Julian married three times. He first married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue, then to Baywatch actress Brooke Burns. With Burns McMahon had a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, now 25. In 2014, he married Kelly Paniagua in 2014. McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon and

McMahon appeared on red carpet for the last time on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas, at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. 

