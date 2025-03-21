How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most Savage Tweets Here

Alongside DiCaprio and Taylor, One Battle After Another features an ensemble cast including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro.

Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from One Battle After Another teaser

Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio has joined forces with acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson for their upcoming film, One Battle After Another. The highly anticipated project recently unveiled its first teaser on March 20, offering a gripping look at the film’s intense action sequences.

First teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Advertisement · Scroll to continue • Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

• Releasing in theaters September 26 pic.twitter.com/Bja7rkrCm1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 20, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Explosive Opening Scene: Teyana Taylor in Action

The 42-second teaser opens with a chaotic gunfight in an open field, where Teyana Taylor, visibly pregnant, wields an automatic rifle with precision. Meanwhile, DiCaprio—presumably her partner—remains remarkably calm, casually sipping a drink while observing the mayhem.

As gunfire echoes, the teaser shifts focus to a newborn baby in a crib, accompanied by a voice asking, “What are you gonna do about this baby?” The next shot reveals the child, now an adult, continuing the legacy—firing a rifle just like her mother.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn’s Dramatic Roles

The teaser takes a darker turn as an older, bearded DiCaprio peers through a sniper scope, while Sean Penn’s character drags a screaming young woman down a dimly lit alley. The voiceover teases, “Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out.”

How did the Internet react?

I don’t watch his movies anymore. He’s too political. — Plant Pot (@plantpot2022) March 20, 2025

I can’t stand people that are so politically involved that they can’t even watch an actress if they don’t believe in the same beliefs as them. Bitch made af. — Drew (@Drewokc4) March 21, 2025

This is cinema royalty in the making. 🎬🔥 — Socialtrend (@Socialtrendhq) March 20, 2025

This man doesn’t miss. Another DiCaprio x PTA collab? Count me in. 🎬🔥 — Stu (@Steweroid) March 20, 2025

Star-Studded Cast and New Release Date

Alongside DiCaprio and Taylor, One Battle After Another features an ensemble cast including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro.

Initially set for an August 8, 2025 release, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on September 26, 2025.