How Did Lulu Roman Die? Hee Haw Comedian And Gospel Singer Passes Away At 78

Roman’s musical debut came in 1974 with the release of her first gospel album. She would go on to record over a dozen albums, including collaborations with Dolly Parton, George Jones, and other notable artists.

Lulu Roman, the beloved comedian and gospel singer best known for her long-standing role on the hit country variety show Hee Haw, has passed away at the age of 78.

Her son, Damon Roman, confirmed that she died on Wednesday in Bellingham, Washington, where she had moved seven months earlier to be near him. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

She was funny and sassy and man could she sing.. Heaven has a new member of their choir.. Lulu Roman has gone home to Heaven. pic.twitter.com/hMJcZbIUaj — 104.1 The Ranch (@1041theranch) April 24, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From Hee Haw Debut to Farewell Episode

Roman made her television debut on CBS’ Hee Haw in June 1969, during its very first episode, and remained with the show through its final syndicated episode in June 1993.

Known for her quick wit and bold humor, she played a key role in defining the show’s quirky charm. Over time, she transitioned from comedy to music, eventually becoming a renowned gospel singer with a successful career beyond the small screen.

Born Bertha Louise Hable on May 6, 1946, in a Dallas home for unwed mothers, Roman was placed in a Baptist orphanage after birth. A thyroid condition contributed to her lifelong battle with weight, and she was never adopted.

Roman struggled with drug addiction in high school and later took up performing in comedy acts at nightclubs owned by Jack Ruby, under the stage name “Lulu Roman, the World’s Biggest Go-Go Dancer.”

Her life took a turn when she befriended Buck Owens, the country music icon who helped launch her career by recommending her for a role on Hee Haw. Roman recalled Owens saying she had a gift for quick-witted humor, which led to her being cast in various comedic segments like “The Culhanes,” “Truck Stop,” and “The Jug Band.”

Legal Troubles and Faith-Based Redemption

In 1971, Roman was arrested for drug possession and sentenced to four years in prison. However, in 1973, she experienced a dramatic transformation after converting to Christianity. She returned to Hee Haw with the producers’ blessing and was given the opportunity to perform as a singer on the show.

Reflecting on her journey, Roman once said, “After I gave my heart to Jesus, the Lord started working on me and making me into quite a different person than when I started.”

Success in Gospel Music and Beyond

Roman’s musical debut came in 1974 with the release of her first gospel album. She would go on to record over a dozen albums, including collaborations with Dolly Parton, George Jones, and other notable artists.

In 1985, she won a Dove Award for her LP You Were Loving Me. Her 2013 album At Last featured classic standards performed alongside legendary musicians.

In addition to Hee Haw, Roman starred in the short-lived spinoff Hee Haw Honeys (1978–79) with Misty Rowe and Kathie Lee Gifford. She also appeared in the 1972 film Corky and made guest appearances on TV shows like The Love Boat and Touched by an Angel.

Her accomplishments were recognized in 1999 when she was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. In 2019, she published her autobiography, This Is My Story; This Is My Song, offering readers a personal look into her life of hardship, fame, faith, and redemption.

Roman endured personal tragedy when her youngest son, Justin, passed away in 2017. Despite the hardships, her life stood as a testament to transformation, resilience, and unwavering faith. She leaves behind a legacy cherished by both country comedy fans and the gospel music community.