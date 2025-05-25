How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

Mukul Dev had been hospitalised in Delhi for over a week prior to his demise on May 23. Despite his health issues, he had recently wrapped up his role in the upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2, marking what would have been his Bollywood comeback.

The shocking news of actor-host Mukul Dev’s death sent ripples across the nation on Saturday. While the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, it has been reported that Mukul had been suffering from physical ailments for some time.

Actor and close friend Vindu Dara Singh was the first to confirm the tragic news. As heartfelt tributes pour in from the entertainment industry, an emotional video of one of Mukul’s last public appearances with Vindu has surfaced online.

Final Video Shows Mukul Dev Frail Yet Smiling

In the clip, reportedly from the Son Of Sardaar 2 sets, Vindu places a supportive hand on Mukul’s shoulder as they share a light-hearted moment. Though the mood was jovial, Mukul looked visibly frail, reflecting his declining health.

“For all the #sonofsardar movie lovers, here comes the fantastic #sonofsardar2… Love you @thereal_mukuldev mere Toni!” Vindu captioned the video.

Mukul Dev Struggled with Loneliness and Health Habits

In a statement to ETimes, Vindu Dara Singh revealed Mukul’s emotional and physical struggles. “He wasn’t suffering from a specific disease but drank heavily and consumed gutkha,” Vindu said. He added that Mukul had become overweight and battled deep loneliness, especially after his daughter no longer stayed with him.

Son Of Sardaar 2: Mukul Dev’s Final Performance

Mukul Dev had been hospitalised in Delhi for over a week prior to his demise on May 23. Despite his health issues, he had recently wrapped up his role in the upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2, marking what would have been his Bollywood comeback.

Vindu fondly remembered their on-screen camaraderie: “He was my Tony and I was his Tito. He had an amazing role in SOS 2 and audiences will laugh out loud watching him this July. Sadly, he won’t be here to witness the love he so truly deserved.”