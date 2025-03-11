Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

The tragic incident occurred on March 2, 2025, while she was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday.

YouTuber Alysha Burney


Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Popular social media influencer Alysha Burney, who amassed over five million followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, has passed away at the age of 24.

The tragic incident occurred on March 2, 2025, while she was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday.

Cause of Death: Asthma Attack in Sleep

According to Fox4 News, Alysha suffered an asthma attack while asleep, which led to her untimely passing. Her brother, Charles Burney, confirmed the news on Instagram on March 10, 2025.

In his emotional post, he wrote, “I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time.”

Charles also urged people to refrain from spreading false narratives about her death, adding, “Her legacy will live on FOREVER!! LongLiveAlyshaBurney.”

Brother Denies Speculation Surrounding Alysha’s Death

Following her passing, rumors surfaced online regarding the circumstances of her death. However, Charles firmly dismissed speculative claims, stating, “She did not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life.”

He also emphasized that she was a classy, ambitious young woman, adding that she was excited about the future and had big plans for the coming year.

Alysha rose to fame after her Bad Girls Club parodies went viral on YouTube, helping her gain millions of followers across social platforms. At the time of her passing, she had:

2.5 million followers on TikTok

1.27 million subscribers on YouTube

She initially launched her YouTube channel in 2013 and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Central Missouri. She was also working toward her graduate degree, showcasing her dedication to personal and professional growth.

Last Social Media Post

Alysha’s final Instagram post, shared on March 1, featured a playful video with her brother from their Mexico vacation, just a day before her passing.

Her brother and family continue to mourn the heartbreaking loss, while fans and followers express their condolences and tributes online. Charles reassured supporters that Alysha’s legacy will endure, honoring her creativity, passion, and impact on the digital world.

