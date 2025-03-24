Smita Patil succumbed to puerperal sepsis, a severe infection after childbirth. Years later, filmmaker Mrinal Sen alleged that her demise resulted from gross medical negligence.

Actor Prateik Babbar has officially adopted the name Prateik Smita Patil as a tribute to his late mother, the iconic actress Smita Patil. This change reflects his profound emotional bond with his mother’s legacy while consciously stepping away from his father’s surname.

His decision has sparked discussions about the noticeable absence of his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, during this important milestone. However, both Prateik and his wife, Priya Banerjee, have opted not to address the matter publicly.

Smita Patil is celebrated as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. Despite a career spanning just over a decade, she left an indelible mark with her exceptional performances.

Smita appeared in more than 80 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema and was honored with numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, two Filmfare Marathi Awards, and the Padma Shri—India’s fourth-highest civilian honor in 1985.

Smita Patil’s Tragic Death: The Untold Story

Smita Patil passed away at the young age of 31 due to complications following the birth of her son, Prateik Babbar.

Reports suggest that she had been unwell for weeks and sensed her impending death. According to a Zee Hindustan report, Smita had a mild fever even 15 days after giving birth but continued to care for her family until her last breath.

On the day of her passing, Smita reportedly became restless and wanted to meet her loved ones. She reminisced about her first meeting with her husband, Raj Babbar, on the sets of Bheegi Palkein. She also longed for her sisters and asked her mother for an old notebook where she had penned Marathi folk songs.

As per reports, she made several calls to close acquaintances, including actress Poonam Dhillon. Later that evening, Smita planned to attend an event with Raj Babbar, but he insisted she rest. That was their last conversation.

Shortly after, Raj Babbar returned from the washroom to find Smita’s face and body turning pale. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she slipped into a coma. On December 13, 1986, the legendary actress was pronounced dead.

Her funeral procession started from her Bandra residence, marking the end of a remarkable journey.

Smita Patil’s Cause of Death

Smita Patil succumbed to puerperal sepsis, a severe infection after childbirth. Years later, filmmaker Mrinal Sen alleged that her demise resulted from gross medical negligence. Following her passing, her parents raised her son Prateik Babbar in Mumbai.

Poet Kaifi Azmi, while addressing a charity function, paid tribute by stating, “Smita Patil is not dead. Her son is still amongst us.”

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar: A Controversial Love Story

Before meeting Smita Patil, Raj Babbar was married to Nadira Zaheer and had two children, Juhi and Aarya Babbar. After falling in love with Smita, Raj separated from Nadira.

Their son, Prateik Babbar, followed in his mother’s footsteps and became an actor. Despite the controversies surrounding their relationship, Raj Babbar continues to honor Smita’s memory, often sharing emotional tributes on her birth and death anniversaries.

Smita Patil’s Legacy in Cinema

Smita Patil started her career as a television news presenter before making her Bollywood debut with Mere Saath Chal in 1974. She became synonymous with strong, unconventional roles in films like:

Manthan (1976)

Arth (1982)

Bazaar (1982)

Bhumika (1977)

Gaman (1978)

Aakrosh (1980)

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980)

Ardh Satya (1983)

Mandi (1983)

Her powerful portrayals in parallel cinema remain influential, and she continues to inspire generations of actors.

