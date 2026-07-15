How Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Meet? Couple Reveals Their First Twitter DM And Love Story

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: The internet age has seen its fair share of some of the biggest romances in the world, but there is none as big as the one between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Popularly called “NickYanka,” the pair was recently interviewed on Hey Jonas, a Jonas Brothers-hosted podcast, to give the behind-the-scenes look at how they first met.

For the first time ever, Nick revealed the real screenshot of the Twitter (now X) direct message where everything began. In the honest reminisce about how it all started, Nick explained how what initially seemed like a mere message ended up becoming an international marriage ceremony in the Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur, followed by the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie.

How Did the First Twitter DM Between Priyanka and Nick Happen?

The actual inspiration wasn’t from the glamorous red carpet; it all began with the television screen. Nick remembered that it was his older brother Kevin Jonas who got him interested in Quantico, the American thriller series that made Priyanka’s much-publicized entry into Hollywood films possible. Nick saw Priyanka in the gigantic advertisement billboards of the TV series and came home just to find if she was following him on social media.

Since they were following each other, Nick made a move by sending a message in 2016:

Nick: “Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?”

Priyanka: “Hey… Graham’s told me so much about you…. Let’s text, more private. My team can access this.”

Priyanka confessed that she instructed him to text her on her personal number since she did not want anyone from her management to peep to their conversation. Nevertheless, Nick was keen on making sure that Priyanka was not catfishing him with an authorized number. Thus, he asked for a selfie shot, which involved taking a picture of herself while looking straight at the camera. This Priyanka readily did after coming off from a fashion show. Their texting game went on for almost one and a half years before finally moving on to the next level.

When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra’s Next Big Project?

Apart from her personal rapport, the podcast gave a sneak peek into Priyanka’s massive schedule in regional as well as international films. The fans, who have been waiting for a long time for Priyanka’s glorious comeback to Indian cinema after a period of years, will see her starring in the much-awaited adventure film, ‘Varanasi’ directed by SS Rajamouli to be released on April 7, 2027.

As per Priyanka, she has been working for more than 14 months on the film, hinting at the fact that the movie combines mythology with science fiction themes like time travel. She also made light of Rajamouli’s style of making his movies big and said that fans can look forward to “so many awesome slow-motion jumps.” Meanwhile, the actress is very busy in the Western world as well after shooting for an action-drama ‘The Bluff’ with Karl Urban, post ‘Citadel Season 2.’

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