Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

According to his daughter Ara Davao, the veteran performer took his last breath peacefully in the presence of his children and loved ones. She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

Ricky Davao dies at 63


Renowned Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao has died at the age of 63 after a courageous fight against cancer. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his children through a joint statement posted on social media on Friday.

According to his daughter Ara Davao, the veteran performer took his last breath peacefully in the presence of his children and loved ones. She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing:

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his children, after bravely enduring complications related to cancer.”

She also highlighted his legacy, saying, “Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he passionately devoted himself to acting and directing. His award-winning performances and impactful work will forever be remembered. But above all, he was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The family promised to announce details regarding his memorial service soon and thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Ricky Davao is survived by his three children: Arabella, Rikki Mae, and Kenneth, whom he shared with former wife and actress Jackie Lou Blanco.

In 2023, the actor publicly introduced his non-showbiz partner Malca, revealing that they had been in a relationship for over a year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ara Davao (@aradavao)

Girlfriend Malca Pens Heartfelt Tribute

Ricky’s girlfriend Malca shared an emotional open letter on Instagram following his passing. Reflecting on their time together, she wrote:

“You were the bravest and strongest soul I’ve ever met. Watching you fight until your last breath was both heartbreaking and inspiring. Choosing to stay by your side was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

She recalled a tender moment, “You’d often ask me, ‘Are you tired na?’ And I’d always say, ‘I will never get tired of taking care of you—because we’re in this together.’”

In the letter, Malca admitted that her reassurances about staying strong were not true, confessing the profound grief she feels in his absence:

“Life feels incomplete without you. I miss you more than words can say. But I’ll carry you with me—in my heart, my memories, and in every quiet moment.”

Remembering Ricky Davao’s Legacy

Ricky Davao was a respected figure in the Filipino entertainment industry, celebrated for his versatile performances and contributions as a director. Having reportedly battled a terminal illness since 2024, he remained committed to his craft and family until the very end.

His death marks the end of an era, but his artistic legacy and personal warmth will continue to resonate with fans and peers alike.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Sorry?’ Jeremy Renner Was Left Shocked After He Was Offered Half The Pay For Hawkeye Season 2 After Snow Plow Accident 

Filed under

Ricky Davao Ricky Davao age Ricky Davao cause of death

American employers added

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%
The Temple of the Vedic P

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic...
A powerful 7.4-magnitude

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast
Andhra Pradesh Chief Mini

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’
Pakistani actor Fawad Kha

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post...
newsx

India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic Learning

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic...

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post...

Entertainment

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment Industry: Shah Rukh Khan

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days After Getting Banned On Instagram India

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After