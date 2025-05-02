How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

According to his daughter Ara Davao, the veteran performer took his last breath peacefully in the presence of his children and loved ones. She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Renowned Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao has died at the age of 63 after a courageous fight against cancer. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his children through a joint statement posted on social media on Friday.

According to his daughter Ara Davao, the veteran performer took his last breath peacefully in the presence of his children and loved ones. She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing:

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his children, after bravely enduring complications related to cancer.”

She also highlighted his legacy, saying, “Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he passionately devoted himself to acting and directing. His award-winning performances and impactful work will forever be remembered. But above all, he was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend.”

The family promised to announce details regarding his memorial service soon and thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Ricky Davao is survived by his three children: Arabella, Rikki Mae, and Kenneth, whom he shared with former wife and actress Jackie Lou Blanco.

In 2023, the actor publicly introduced his non-showbiz partner Malca, revealing that they had been in a relationship for over a year.

Girlfriend Malca Pens Heartfelt Tribute

Ricky’s girlfriend Malca shared an emotional open letter on Instagram following his passing. Reflecting on their time together, she wrote:

“You were the bravest and strongest soul I’ve ever met. Watching you fight until your last breath was both heartbreaking and inspiring. Choosing to stay by your side was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

She recalled a tender moment, “You’d often ask me, ‘Are you tired na?’ And I’d always say, ‘I will never get tired of taking care of you—because we’re in this together.’”

In the letter, Malca admitted that her reassurances about staying strong were not true, confessing the profound grief she feels in his absence:

“Life feels incomplete without you. I miss you more than words can say. But I’ll carry you with me—in my heart, my memories, and in every quiet moment.”

Remembering Ricky Davao’s Legacy

Ricky Davao was a respected figure in the Filipino entertainment industry, celebrated for his versatile performances and contributions as a director. Having reportedly battled a terminal illness since 2024, he remained committed to his craft and family until the very end.

His death marks the end of an era, but his artistic legacy and personal warmth will continue to resonate with fans and peers alike.