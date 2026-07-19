How Did Sai Pallavi Prepare For Sita’s Role In Ramayana? The Actor Reveals Her Spiritual Secret

Playing a god who is worshiped by millions on celluloid can be said to be one of the toughest peaks for any actor to scale in Indian cinema. For actor Sai Pallavi, who had to play the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, this meant taking up an approach which would leave behind any kind of preparation method used in Bollywood films altogether.

While speaking for the first time ever about the movie at the Pratham Sankalp function held in New Delhi recently, the actor shared how huge a spiritual responsibility it was playing this character. In fact, Sai Pallavi did not prepare for the role through any script or text; instead, she relied on spirituality.

“Sita Maa, You Just Act Through Me”

Considering that the actress in question is well known for her unadulterated acting style through successful films such as Premam and Gargi, to get into the skin of a mythology-based personality meant complete surrender to the universe. In Sai Pallavi’s own words, she did not see the character as something she actively pursued.

In order to portray the character with the necessary poise and depth of emotions, the actress let slip her routine before the shoot:

“I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, ‘this is how I want to play’. I would sit and meditate and say, ‘Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.'”

Maintaining Purity of Thought on Set

In addition to the spiritual appeal, Sai Pallavi said that the preparation she had done was very dependent on neutrality and clarity of mind. As she aimed to offer the most natural and purest image of herself to the camera, she was mindful about her mindset while shooting.

“I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there,” she explained.

Sure enough, this intense dedication was evident in the recording studio. The director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari, echoed her sentiments while speaking at the function, appreciating the main cast members including Ranbir Kapoor, who played the role of Lord Ram. Nitesh Tiwari commented that an actor’s eyes never lie, as he saw the ultimate truth and purity of the souls of Ram and Sita in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

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