How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

The world of cinema mourns the loss of Shaji N Karun, a visionary filmmaker, celebrated cinematographer, and one of India’s finest visual storytellers. He passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a profound legacy.

Shaji’s films explored grief not with overt drama but through quiet, almost invisible emotional fractures. His passing feels like a scene from his own films — wrapped in deep, haunting silence.

Shaji N Karun is survived by his wife, Anasuya Warrier, and two sons, Anil and Appu.

Landmark Films and Global Recognition

Shaji is best remembered for his masterpieces Piravi (1988), Swaham (1994), Vanaprastham (1999), and Kutty Srank (2009).

Piravi earned him the National Award for Best Director and a Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival’s Caméra d’Or in 1989.

Swaham became the second Indian film to compete at Cannes’ main competition.

Vanaprastham received both national and international acclaim, further solidifying his place as a pioneer of Indian cinema.

At the time of his death, he was serving as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

We are deeply saddened by the passing away of cinematographer, filmmaker and longtime guide of the NFDC-National Film Archive of India, #ShajiKarun. With an extraordinary filmography as a cinematographer and filmmaker, he began his filmmaking journey as a student of FTII

The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune deeply mourns the passing away of our distinguished alumnus, Shri Shaji N Karun. A master storyteller and a pioneer of Malayalam cinema, his work enriched Indian filmmaking.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1952 in Kollam, Kerala, Shaji was raised in a culturally rich environment. His father worked in the revenue department while his mother nurtured his love for classical arts and literature.

In 1963, the family relocated to Thiruvananthapuram. Shaji completed his education at Palkulangara High School and University College before joining the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1971. Graduating with a gold medal in cinematography in 1974, his student film Genesis had already begun garnering attention.

The Rise of a Master Cinematographer

The initial decade of Shaji’s career saw him working behind the camera alongside renowned directors like G Aravindan and K G George.

His cinematography in films like Kummatty, Thampu, Esthappan, and Yavanika displayed his masterful control over light, rhythm, and emotional nuance, often making visuals the central narrative.

In 1988, Shaji debuted as a director with Piravi, inspired by real-life events during India’s Emergency era.

Piravi conveyed profound loss through subtle storytelling, establishing Shaji’s reputation for emotional depth.

Swaham depicted a mother’s relentless struggle against destiny after losing her son.

Vanaprastham explored themes of loneliness and artistic isolation with unmatched finesse.

His later works included Kutty Srank (2009), Swapaanam (2013), and Olu (2018).

Shaping Kerala’s Film Culture

Beyond filmmaking, Shaji played a crucial role in nurturing Kerala’s cinematic landscape:

As the first chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, he was instrumental in shaping the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) into a world-class event.

As chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, he championed independent cinema and supported emerging filmmakers.

Shaji once said that for him, cinema was akin to prayer — and indeed, his films leave audiences with a lingering sense of silence and reflection rather than closure. His timeless works will continue to inspire generations.

Filmography of Shaji N Karun

As Director:

Piravi (1988)

Swaham (1994)

Vanaprastham (1999)

Nishad (2002, Hindi)

Kutty Srank (2009)

Swapaanam (2013)

Olu (2018)

Major Awards and Honours

National Film Award for Best Director (Piravi, 1988)

Caméra d’Or Special Mention – Cannes Film Festival (Piravi, 1989)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Director (Swaham, 1994)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Director (Vanaprastham, 1999)

Vanaprastham selected for Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section (1999)

Padma Shri Award by the Government of India (2011)

Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government (2019)