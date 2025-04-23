How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

According to her family, Sophie dealt with emotional turmoil by self-medicating. They revealed she often declined treatment options and preferred to cope with her trauma alone.

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide, aged 24, was pregnant when she passed away unexpectedly on April 14, as confirmed by a death certificate accessed by a leading news publication.

The Vermont Department of Health officially documented her death, while TMZ was the first to report her pregnancy.

Found Deceased Near Vermont Residence

Nyweide’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Bennington, Vermont—about 25 miles from her home in Manchester Center.

Authorities have yet to determine how far along she was in her pregnancy, though sources familiar with the case believe she may have been in its early stages. The Vermont Department of Health has not yet responded to additional inquiries.

Foul Play Suspected in Ongoing Investigation

Bennington police are currently investigating the young actress’s death as a potential “unintentional overdose,” but have not ruled out foul play due to the circumstances surrounding the case.

Officials are treating the death as “untimely,” which has prompted further scrutiny.

Sophie Nyweide began her acting journey with her role in the 2006 film Bella, followed by a notable performance in Mammoth alongside Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal. In addition to her acting career, Sophie was passionate about snowboarding and dancing, according to her obituary.

Nyweide’s family described her as someone who found comfort and joy on movie sets, referring to them as a “safe place” for her. The obituary mentioned her deeply trusting nature, which sometimes led others to take advantage of her. It also highlighted her struggle with trauma and how she expressed her pain through art.

Mental Health Struggles and Substance Use

According to her family, Sophie dealt with emotional turmoil by self-medicating. They revealed she often declined treatment options and preferred to cope with her trauma alone.

Her obituary reads: “She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

In the wake of her daughter’s death, Sophie’s mother told TMZ that she believes drug use may have played a role. The police continue to investigate all aspects of the case to determine the official cause and manner of death.