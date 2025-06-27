How Did Squid Game Season 2 End? Here’s What To Expect From Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 is out now on Netflix. Having been hooked by a season filled with suspense, ethical problems, and survival drama, Squid Game Season 2 ends on one of its darkest notes so far.

The season finale unwinds in heartbreak and betrayal, leaving viewers stunned and paving the way for an even more scorching Season 3.

Gi-hun’s Rebellion Falls Apart

Season 2 has Seong Gi-hun back in the Game — but on a mission. Tormented by the terrors of his past, Gi-hun returns to the arena not to triumph, but to uncover and destroy the system.

Joining forces with fellow player Jung-bae, he organizes a rebellion, intent on rallying the other players and escaping the lethal game of exploitation.

For a moment, the uprising seems to work. Players rally together, there is chaos, and the guards are taken aback. But just as hope is tangible, the story hits with its most surprising twist.

The Front Man’s Betrayal

The rebellion is betrayed from within. Gi-hun’s trusted ally, Player 001 — revealed to be In-ho, the Front Man — had infiltrated the group with the intent to sabotage it.

His betrayal is swift and merciless. He calls in armed guards, bringing the uprising to a violent end. In a devastating blow, Jung-bae is executed by the Front Man, and Gi-hun is taken prisoner.

This moment isn’t only the end of a rebellion — it’s the emotional and moral failure of everything Gi-hun thought he could change.

A Haunting Cliffhanger

Season 2 ends on a dark note. Gi-hun is left physically bound and emotionally ruined.

A mysterious post-credits scene reveals a new iteration of the Game growing beyond Korea — in the U.S., perhaps — through the arrival of Young-hee’s robotic “boyfriend,” a metaphor for the Game expanding internationally.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating Captures Success

Season 3, as per Rotten Tomatoes, has a strong 90% Fresh rating. Critics have applauded the show’s deeper dive into resistance and power, emotional heft, and the storytelling gambles taken, albeit some subplots perhaps underplayed.

Squid Game Season 2 concludes in blood and betrayal, not triumph, but the fight isn’t over yet. With stakes now international in scope, Season 3 will be more merciless.

