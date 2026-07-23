How Did Suniel Shetty First Meet Son-In-Law KL Rahul? The Actor Reveals

Long before Suniel Shetty welcomed KL Rahul into his family, he was simply another fan marvelling at the batter’s skill from the stands. The veteran actor—who originally harboured serious dreams of becoming a professional cricketer himself—recently reflected on his initial interactions with the Indian athlete. Today, with daughter Athiya Shetty married to Rahul and the family celebrating the birth of granddaughter Evaarah Vipula, Shetty’s early admiration has evolved into a tight-knit bond grounded in mutual respect.

What Made Suniel Shetty’s Initial Encounter With KL Rahul Special?

Recalling their very first interaction, Shetty admitted that his impression of the star cricketer formed way before his daughter’s romance even began. Speaking candidly about that phase, the actor shared that he approached Rahul purely out of sports fandom.

“It was a fanboy moment. I met him as a fan much, much before they met each other. To this day, that’s how I look at him — somebody who’s very well-spoken, soft, humble, and leaves a huge impact on the youth whenever and wherever he plays.” — Suniel Shetty via Mid-Day

Despite having top-tier talent in his immediate family circle, the Border star chooses to keep unsolicited athletic advice off the dinner table. He maintains a firm boundary when it comes to the careers of both Rahul and his son, actor Ahan Shetty.

“I don’t give advice to both my boys. Like I say, we don’t discuss careers at home; we discuss character. We keep it very, very simple.” — Suniel Shetty via Mid-Day

Why Didn’t Suniel Shetty Buy an IPL Team in 2008?

Given Shetty’s deep passion for sports and personal connections in cricket, fans have often wondered why he didn’t secure an Indian Premier League team during its 2008 launch. Looking back at the inaugural season, the actor explained that the financial infrastructure of sports ownership back then was drastically different.

“I could’ve bought a team. If somebody would’ve backed me, I probably would’ve gone into it. In today’s time, you have funders, VCs, and investors who are keen to invest with you. Back then, it wasn’t that way. We couldn’t even think of spending so much money.” — Suniel Shetty via Mid-Day

How Does Suniel Shetty View Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL Franchise Success?

While Shetty opted out due to financial caution, his Main Hoon Na co-star Shah Rukh Khan took the plunge alongside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta to acquire Kolkata Knight Riders. Shetty praised SRK’s instinct, calling him a genuine visionary who recognized cricket’s commercial explosion early on.

According to Shetty, Shah Rukh possessed both the network and business daring needed to navigate such a high-risk venture. He acknowledged that his own introverted personality kept him from making similar speculative investments during that era.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s comedy feature Welcome to the Jungle.

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