How Did Sunny Deol Land In Rs 56 Crore Financial Trouble? From Failed Films To Juhu Villa Auction Notice

Sunny Deol might be having another comeback period of his life after the success of Gadar 2, Batwara 1947 and other films, but there was once a time when the actor was going through financial hardships. In an interview, Sunny shared how he went through tough times when he was in debt of Rs 56 crore and how he managed to sort out all the issues by selling some of his belongings.

What is more astonishing in his revelation is his view on the period. Despite going through hard times, Sunny admits that he stayed happy and lived his life normally. But then, how did this action star from Bollywood get into a situation of having Rs 55.99 crore debts and an auction notice on his property in Juhu?

Sunny Deol Says He Was ‘Happy Even When In Debt’

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Sunny reflected on his financial struggles and said money had never been enough of a motivation for him to accept every opportunity that came his way. “I can’t do so many things for money,” he said, before revealing that he remained content even during his debt-ridden phase.

Sunny added that he ultimately dealt with the situation by selling his own assets. His remarks have brought attention back to a financial controversy that erupted in 2023, just as Gadar 2 was setting the box office on fire.

Why Was Sunny Deol Facing Nearly Rs 56 Crore Dues?

Sunny’s financial troubles are also connected with the risks that the actor took in his roles as a filmmaker and producer. The Times of India reported in 2023, based on the information provided by banking sources that the Deols had taken a film-finance loan about 2015-16 while producing Ghayal Once Again. The 2016 film directed and performed by Sunny himself was produced by Vijayta Films. Its performance in theatres is said to have failed expectations.

Sunny’s endeavours as a filmmaker did not result in commercial success either. In addition to Ghayal Once Again, the actor had also directed Dillagi in 1999, and in 2019 released his son Karan Deol in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. In his recent interview, Sunny admitted the trouble of juggling acting, direction, and business as each job demands complete dedication.

When Sunny Deol’s Juhu Villa Faced An Auction Notice

The gravity of Sunny’s debt crisis became clear in August 2023 when Gadar 2 hit the screens. Bank of Baroda issued a notice for an e-auction of Sunny Villa in Juhu, Mumbai, wherein the bank wanted to recover its money to the tune of Rs 55.99 crore, along with interest and costs incurred. The property not only contained Sunny’s villa but his office and studio too.The minimum bid for the auction was set at Rs 51.43 crore. But the auction didn’t take place because within a day of the notice being issued, Bank of Baroda withdrew the notice on the basis of “technical reasons.” Later, the bank informed that Sunny had approached it to pay back the money that he owed and that it is the right of the borrower to redeem the secured property.

‘The Money I Owed Was All Mine,’ Says Sunny Deol

Commenting on the incident after so many years, Sunny stated, “The amount that I owed was all mine.” According to him, he did not consider it as debt towards any person, but rather, solved the problem by selling his own properties.

Sunny’s statement can be considered against the documents provided by the bank at that time, which were related to the debts owed to Bank of Baroda in 2023.

Gadar 2 Marked A Major Turnaround For Sunny Deol

What made this controversy more peculiar is the time when the news surfaced. At the same time, one of the most prominent films in the actor’s career was in the making. For a while, there had been no such success in theatricals in his filmography and the release of Gadar 2 in 2023 made Tara Singh return to theaters.

Now, Sunny has opened up about those years, claiming that since the tremendous success of Gadar and Indian in 2001, he gradually stopped receiving projects he would like to work on. After more than two decades, Gadar 2 suddenly turned the attention to Sunny’s career. This latest piece of information reveals some aspects of his financial issues prior to the rise, which was characterized by unsuccessful attempts of filmmaking, stagnation in the career and accumulating financial obligations.