Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, 48, passed away due to cardiac arrest after recent bypass surgery. Medical experts cite potential post-surgery complications.

Tamil actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest. Reports reveal that he had recently undergone coronary artery bypass surgery and had returned home after the procedure. However, within just a few days, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

The Germany-based Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery highlights that while such complications post-surgery are uncommon, with an incidence rate of 0.7% to 2.9%, they carry a very low survival rate. According to the National Institute of Health, multiple factors can contribute to cardiac arrest following bypass surgery.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Possible Causes of Post-Surgery Cardiac Arrest

Medical experts explain that several conditions could have led to Manoj Bharathiraja’s cardiac arrest:

  1. Acute Graft Occlusion: A sudden blockage in the newly grafted blood vessel used in the bypass can occur due to clot formation, plaque buildup, or poor blood circulation.
  2. Cardiac Tamponade: This condition arises when excess fluid accumulates around the heart, exerting pressure and making it difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently.
  3. Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction (SLVD): When the left side of the heart weakens and fails to pump blood properly, SLVD develops. High blood pressure and previous cardiac issues are leading causes.
  4. Arrhythmias: Irregular heart rhythms, whether too slow, too fast, or uneven, can be dangerous. Certain types of arrhythmias may result in a stroke or cardiac arrest.
  5. Aortic Dissection: This occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears, causing internal bleeding, which can lead to a rupture and be fatal.
  6. Acute Valvular Dysfunction: A sudden failure of a heart valve can place immense strain on the heart, affecting blood circulation and potentially triggering a cardiac arrest.

Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, was known for his contributions to Tamil cinema. His unexpected demise has left the film industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans and celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actor-director. His work and influence on Tamil cinema will be remembered for years to come. As his family mourns his loss, the entertainment industry stands in solidarity, reflecting on the tragic turn of events that claimed his life too soon.

ALSO READ: Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Filed under

Bharathiraja son death Cardiac Arrest Manoj Bharathiraja death Tamil actor dies

The EU urges citizens to

EU Warns 450 Million Citizens To Stockpile Food And Water As World War 3 Fears...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments
newsx

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam
newsx

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?
newsx

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sá

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

EU Warns 450 Million Citizens To Stockpile Food And Water As World War 3 Fears Grow

EU Warns 450 Million Citizens To Stockpile Food And Water As World War 3 Fears...

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And Srinagar

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And...

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Entertainment

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?