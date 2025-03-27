How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

Tamil actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest. Reports reveal that he had recently undergone coronary artery bypass surgery and had returned home after the procedure. However, within just a few days, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

The Germany-based Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery highlights that while such complications post-surgery are uncommon, with an incidence rate of 0.7% to 2.9%, they carry a very low survival rate. According to the National Institute of Health, multiple factors can contribute to cardiac arrest following bypass surgery.

Possible Causes of Post-Surgery Cardiac Arrest

Medical experts explain that several conditions could have led to Manoj Bharathiraja’s cardiac arrest:

Acute Graft Occlusion: A sudden blockage in the newly grafted blood vessel used in the bypass can occur due to clot formation, plaque buildup, or poor blood circulation. Cardiac Tamponade: This condition arises when excess fluid accumulates around the heart, exerting pressure and making it difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently. Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction (SLVD): When the left side of the heart weakens and fails to pump blood properly, SLVD develops. High blood pressure and previous cardiac issues are leading causes. Arrhythmias: Irregular heart rhythms, whether too slow, too fast, or uneven, can be dangerous. Certain types of arrhythmias may result in a stroke or cardiac arrest. Aortic Dissection: This occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears, causing internal bleeding, which can lead to a rupture and be fatal. Acute Valvular Dysfunction: A sudden failure of a heart valve can place immense strain on the heart, affecting blood circulation and potentially triggering a cardiac arrest.

Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, was known for his contributions to Tamil cinema. His unexpected demise has left the film industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actor-director. His work and influence on Tamil cinema will be remembered for years to come. As his family mourns his loss, the entertainment industry stands in solidarity, reflecting on the tragic turn of events that claimed his life too soon.

