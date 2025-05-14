How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

In a candid conversation, Johansson expressed disbelief that the 2019 Marvel blockbuster was left out of major categories at the Oscars.

Scarlett Johansson is not holding back when it comes to her disappointment with the Academy Awards.

While promoting her directorial debut Eleanor the Great, set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and her upcoming role in Jurassic World Rebirth, the acclaimed actress voiced her frustration about the lack of Oscar recognition for Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson Questions Oscar Snub for Endgame

In a candid conversation with Vanity Fair, Johansson expressed disbelief that the 2019 Marvel blockbuster was left out of major categories at the Oscars. Despite breaking box office records and resonating with fans worldwide, Endgame received only one nomination—for Best Visual Effects.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” she asked. “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, but it worked brilliantly—and it’s one of the most successful films ever made.”

Personal Connection to Endgame

The film holds special significance for Johansson, as it marked the end of her journey as Black Widow, a character she portrayed since 2010’s Iron Man 2. While she later reprised the role in the 2021 prequel Black Widow, the actress firmly believes Natasha Romanoff’s arc is complete.

When asked if she might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson shared that it wouldn’t make sense narratively.

“It would be hard for me to understand how that would work—for me or for the character. I miss my Marvel co-stars dearly, but part of what makes Natasha’s story so meaningful is that it ended. It’s important for fans, too, not to undo that.”

Scarlett Johansson Also Criticizes Oscars 2025 Runtime and Bond Tribute

Despite her frustration with the awards, Johansson still participated in the 2025 Academy Awards as a presenter, appearing alongside Eleanor the Great star June Squibb. However, she had more critiques to offer.

The actor didn’t hold back when commenting on the lengthy runtime of this year’s ceremony.

“Why was it so long?” Johansson asked. “Movies are too long these days—they feel like a chore.”

When the interviewer speculated that the extended runtime may have been due to the James Bond tribute segment, Johansson gave a sharp response.

“No comment,” Johansson replied. “It felt like an ad placement. People were just confused, like, ‘What was that?’”

The tribute included performances by artists Raye, Lisa, and Doja Cat, along with a dance routine by actress Margaret Qualley. The segment drew criticism from viewers and led to public reactions from the performers themselves. Singer Raye later responded to the backlash, saying, “I tried my very best.”

Scarlett Johansson continues to be a prominent voice in Hollywood—whether she’s advocating for her iconic Marvel role or critiquing the entertainment industry’s biggest events. As she embarks on her next chapter with Eleanor the Great and Jurassic World Rebirth, fans can expect her to remain candid and unfiltered.