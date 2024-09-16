How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

Tito Jackson, a renowned member of the iconic Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70, according to various reports. His death was first disclosed by a leading daily with family friend and former manager Steve Manning confirming the news, stating that Tito died on Sunday, September 15. Siggy Jackson, Tito’s nephew, also […]

Tito Jackson, a renowned member of the iconic Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70, according to various reports. His death was first disclosed by a leading daily with family friend and former manager Steve Manning confirming the news, stating that Tito died on Sunday, September 15.

Siggy Jackson, Tito’s nephew, also verified his passing to another leading publication.

Tito gained fame alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael as part of the Jackson 5, later known as The Jacksons. The group shot to stardom with hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

These successes helped fuel “Jacksonmania,” as the brothers, under the strict guidance of their father Joe Jackson, captivated American audiences with their musical talents and energetic performances.

How Did Tito Jackson Die?

Reports suggest that Tito Jackson may have experienced a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, though an official cause of death has not been confirmed by authorities.

Tito was the third child in the renowned Jackson family, who gained widespread fame in the 1960s and 1970s.

Who Was Tito Jackson?

In 1997, the Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As part of the group, Tito received three Grammy nominations for best R&B performance by a duo or group and best contemporary vocal performance.

Over their career, the group released 16 albums—10 as the Jackson 5 and six under The Jacksons—cementing their legacy both as a collective and as individual artists. The Jacksons became one of the most successful boy bands, especially resonating with Black audiences across the country.

Tito later pursued a solo career, releasing his album Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021. He continued producing music into recent years, collaborating with Brazilian artist Natalia Damini on the 2022 single “Attitude,” accompanied by a music video.

Tito was born in Gary, Indiana, the third of 10 children in the Jackson family, which also included musical siblings Randy, Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet. The family lived in a modest two-bedroom home at 2300 Jackson St., which later inspired the title of The Jacksons’ 1989 album and its lead track.

As the group’s fame waned, many of the Jackson brothers branched out into solo careers, with Michael and Jermaine finding notable success on their own. Michael, famously dubbed the King of Pop, went on to become a global music icon, though his life and legacy have been marred by controversy, particularly following his untimely death in 2009 due to a drug overdose at the age of 50.

