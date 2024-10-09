Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

The veteran actor contributed to over 600 films throughout his illustrious career. He came into the film industry playing villain roles; later, he started doing comedy roles and then switched to character roles.

Renowned Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at the age of 88 at a hospital in Kollam on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences on the demise of the veteran actor. Recalling his illustrious career, the CM noted that Madhavan was a versatile actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The Chief Minister also remembered that even during his later years spent at Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan, Madhavan continued acting in TV serials, according to the CMO.

Madhavan began his acting career in 1975, receiving his first opportunity from actor Madhu. In the years that followed, he experienced challenging times, even staying in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram before a serial director brought him to Gandhi Bhavan.

He initially gained recognition for portraying villainous characters but later transitioned to comedy roles, eventually establishing himself as a character actor. Over time, he made several more appearances in TV serials and films. In recent years, Madhavan has been dealing with health issues related to aging.

The veteran actor contributed to over 600 films throughout his illustrious career. He came into the film industry playing villain roles; later, he started doing comedy roles and then switched to character roles.

He worked in film like ‘Raagam’, ‘Kaamam Krodham Moham’, ‘Pennpada’, ‘Love Letter’, ‘Chandanachola’, ‘Light House’, ‘Chirikkudukka’, ‘Dheerasameere Yamuna Theere’, ‘Anugraham’, ‘Anubhoothikalude Nimisham’, ‘Aanakkalari’, among others.

He also served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He was recently on a ventilator due to stomach-related ailments.

