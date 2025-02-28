Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

Uttam Mohanty is survived by his wife, Aparajita, and son, Babushaan, both of whom are prominent figures in the Odia film industry.

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

Uttam Mohanty


Veteran actor Uttam Mohanty, a celebrated name in the Odia film industry, passed away at the age of 66 while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near New Delhi. His nephew confirmed his demise, leaving fans and the film fraternity in deep sorrow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die?

Mohanty recently experienced health issues during a film shoot and was initially admitted to a private hospital. After a brief recovery, his condition worsened, prompting his family to take him to another hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to liver cirrhosis.

On medical advice, he was airlifted to Medanta Hospital for advanced organ support but tragically passed away during treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starting his film career with Abhimaan in 1977, Uttam Mohanty acted in over 150 Odia movies, including classics like Nijhum Ratira Sathi (1979), Phula Chandana (1982), Jhiati Sita Pari (1983), and Danda Balunga (1984). He also showcased his talent on television with shows like Sara Akasha and expanded his acting prowess to 30 Bengali films and a Hindi movie, Naya Zaher.

Uttam Mohanty: Awards and Recognitions

Mohanty’s remarkable contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Jayadev Puraskar in 1999, the Odisha Living Legend Award in 2012, and multiple Odisha State Film Awards for Best Actor.

Uttam Mohanty is survived by his wife, Aparajita, and son, Babushaan, both of whom are prominent figures in the Odia film industry.

His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the film industry, with fans, colleagues, and prominent personalities expressing their heartfelt condolences on social media. His legacy as one of Ollywood’s most iconic stars, especially during the peak of his career in the 1980s, will be remembered for generations to come.

ALSO READ: Is Johnny Depp Finally Returning For New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie? Captain Barbossa Has A New Update

Filed under

ollywood Uttam Mohanty

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT Conclave

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT...

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT Conclave

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT...

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ | NXT Conclave

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ |...

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber | NXT Conclave

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI &...

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard