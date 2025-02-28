How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

Uttam Mohanty is survived by his wife, Aparajita, and son, Babushaan, both of whom are prominent figures in the Odia film industry.

Veteran actor Uttam Mohanty, a celebrated name in the Odia film industry, passed away at the age of 66 while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near New Delhi. His nephew confirmed his demise, leaving fans and the film fraternity in deep sorrow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die?

Mohanty recently experienced health issues during a film shoot and was initially admitted to a private hospital. After a brief recovery, his condition worsened, prompting his family to take him to another hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to liver cirrhosis.

On medical advice, he was airlifted to Medanta Hospital for advanced organ support but tragically passed away during treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starting his film career with Abhimaan in 1977, Uttam Mohanty acted in over 150 Odia movies, including classics like Nijhum Ratira Sathi (1979), Phula Chandana (1982), Jhiati Sita Pari (1983), and Danda Balunga (1984). He also showcased his talent on television with shows like Sara Akasha and expanded his acting prowess to 30 Bengali films and a Hindi movie, Naya Zaher.

Deeply saddened at the demise of Veteran Odia Actor Shri Uttam Mohanty. It’s a big loss for Odia Cinema. The void can’t be filled. He will be remembered forever for his acting skills. My deep condolences to the bereaved family. Praying for the departed soul. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/OhC9GdEnjh — Upasna Mohapatra (@UpasnaMohapatra) February 27, 2025

Uttam Mohanty: Awards and Recognitions

Mohanty’s remarkable contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Jayadev Puraskar in 1999, the Odisha Living Legend Award in 2012, and multiple Odisha State Film Awards for Best Actor.

Uttam Mohanty is survived by his wife, Aparajita, and son, Babushaan, both of whom are prominent figures in the Odia film industry.

His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the film industry, with fans, colleagues, and prominent personalities expressing their heartfelt condolences on social media. His legacy as one of Ollywood’s most iconic stars, especially during the peak of his career in the 1980s, will be remembered for generations to come.