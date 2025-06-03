Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

In the final weeks of his life, Vibhu's friends launched crowdfunding efforts to help cover his rising medical expenses.

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

Vibhu Raghave


Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, has passed away following a prolonged battle with stage four colon cancer.

He was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and breathed his last on June 2, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by VIBHU k RAGHAVE ✨ विभु राघव (@vibhuzinsta)

Vibhu Raghave’s Cancer Diagnosis and Final Days

Vibhu, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Despite the severity of the illness, he remained active on social media, frequently updating his fans about his treatment journey and health condition. His optimism and strength were widely admired.

Close friends of the actor, including television personalities Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon, confirmed his passing and shared details about his funeral services.

The final rites will be held on June 3, with the antim darshan scheduled from 12:30 PM at 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, followed by the funeral procession at 1:00 PM.

Tributes Pour In From Industry Friends

Addite Malik penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering Vibhu as “the purest soul” and “a beacon of strength and positivity.” She described his smile as one that could “light up any room” and praised the grace with which he faced life.

Actress Simple Kaul also shared her grief with a photo and the message, “You will be missed, my dear friend,” while actor Karan Veer Mehra expressed his sorrow with, “Rest in peace brother. Too soon.”

Vibhu was a popular figure in Indian television, gaining fame through shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. In addition to acting, he was also involved in the hospitality business with his close friends and co-actors. He is survived by his mother, brother, and sister.

Public Appeals For Support and Fundraising

In the final weeks of his life, Vibhu’s friends launched crowdfunding efforts to help cover his rising medical expenses.

On May 27, just a week before his passing, Addite Malik, Simple Kaul, and others shared a collective appeal on Instagram, urging fans and well-wishers to contribute. They revealed that Vibhu had been in the hospital for two weeks and the financial strain had become overwhelming.

Vibhu’s passing has left a void in the television community. His courage in the face of a terminal illness, along with the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, stands as a testament to his character. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his warmth, talent, and fighting spirit.

ALSO READ: ‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

Filed under

Vibhu Raghave Vibhu Raghave death cause

David Richardson, the new

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report
Ranbir Kapoor

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put...
newsx

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final
Usha Vance, the Second La

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi
newsx

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict...
Vibhu Raghave

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put...

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict Winner Based On Stats And Form

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict...

Entertainment

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put

Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Likely To Exit Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Likely To Exit Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

‘That’s Not True At All’: Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Controversy Surrounding Him Being Rude To Ishaan Khatter

‘That’s Not True At All’: Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Controversy Surrounding Him Being

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places

Blake Lively Moves To Withdraw Emotional Distress Claims Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively Moves To Withdraw Emotional Distress Claims Against Justin Baldoni

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?