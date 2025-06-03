How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

In the final weeks of his life, Vibhu's friends launched crowdfunding efforts to help cover his rising medical expenses.

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, has passed away following a prolonged battle with stage four colon cancer.

He was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and breathed his last on June 2, 2025.

A post shared by VIBHU k RAGHAVE ✨ विभु राघव (@vibhuzinsta)

Vibhu Raghave’s Cancer Diagnosis and Final Days

Vibhu, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Despite the severity of the illness, he remained active on social media, frequently updating his fans about his treatment journey and health condition. His optimism and strength were widely admired.

Close friends of the actor, including television personalities Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon, confirmed his passing and shared details about his funeral services.

The final rites will be held on June 3, with the antim darshan scheduled from 12:30 PM at 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, followed by the funeral procession at 1:00 PM.

Tributes Pour In From Industry Friends

Addite Malik penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering Vibhu as “the purest soul” and “a beacon of strength and positivity.” She described his smile as one that could “light up any room” and praised the grace with which he faced life.

Actress Simple Kaul also shared her grief with a photo and the message, “You will be missed, my dear friend,” while actor Karan Veer Mehra expressed his sorrow with, “Rest in peace brother. Too soon.”

Vibhu was a popular figure in Indian television, gaining fame through shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. In addition to acting, he was also involved in the hospitality business with his close friends and co-actors. He is survived by his mother, brother, and sister.

This is such a bad thing to happen , oh god this’s not fair…. Vibhu you were a true fighter and such a positive soul. Om shanti .#Vibhuraghave pic.twitter.com/D04zxY5mEE — nithya (@dnithya) June 2, 2025

Public Appeals For Support and Fundraising

On May 27, just a week before his passing, Addite Malik, Simple Kaul, and others shared a collective appeal on Instagram, urging fans and well-wishers to contribute. They revealed that Vibhu had been in the hospital for two weeks and the financial strain had become overwhelming.

Vibhu’s passing has left a void in the television community. His courage in the face of a terminal illness, along with the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, stands as a testament to his character. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his warmth, talent, and fighting spirit.