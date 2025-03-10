Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Emergency responders arrived at Wheesung’s residence at 6:29 PM, following a report from his family members.

South Korean Singer Wheesung


Renowned South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung has been found dead at his home in Gwangjin-gu, northern Seoul, on March 10, according to a report by Yonhap News.

The 43-year-old musician was discovered less than a month after actress Kim Sae-ron’s passing, whose career had suffered following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

How Did Wheesung Die?

Emergency responders arrived at Wheesung’s residence at 6:29 PM, following a report from his family members. Officials suspect that a significant amount of time had passed before his body was discovered, based on the condition of the scene. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Wheesung’s Celebrated Career in Music

Wheesung, who debuted in 2002, gained widespread recognition as a ballad and R&B singer with popular hits such as:

Can’t You (2002)
Insomnia (2009)
Even Thought of Marriage (2010)

His emotional vocals and heartfelt lyrics cemented his place in the Korean music industry, making him one of the most respected solo artists of his generation.

Past Legal Issues and Shift in Career

In 2020, Wheesung faced legal troubles after being indicted for illegal use of propofol, a potent anesthetic. The following year, he was sentenced to one year in prison, with the sentence suspended for two years.

Following the court ruling, the singer stepped away from television appearances and instead focused on live performances.

Wheesung was set to perform at Exco in Daegu on March 15, just days after his unexpected passing. Fans are mourning the loss of the beloved artist, while authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances of his death.

