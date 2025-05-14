How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

Occasionally, stars are invited to serve as jury members or to participate in panel discussions on cinema, fashion, or culture. Deepika Padukone was a jury member in 2022, representing Indian cinema at a global level.

Bollywood celebrities attend the Cannes Film Festival through several avenues—most commonly through brand associations, film screenings, and invitations by the festival itself.

This year, celebrities namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Payal Kapadia, and Sharmila Tagore will be seen at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Urvashi Rautela was also spotted on the red carpet on day one of the ceremony.

Here’s a breakdown of how they make it to the prestigious red carpet:

1. Brand Ambassadors (Most Common Route)

Many Bollywood stars are invited by global luxury and beauty brands that are official sponsors of the festival. For example: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt attend Cannes as L’Oréal Paris brand ambassadors.

Deepika Padukone has attended through partnerships with brands like Chopard and Louis Vuitton.

These brands sponsor their appearance and use the red carpet as a high-profile marketing opportunity.

2. Film Screenings and Premieres

Some celebrities attend when a film they’ve starred in or produced is: Premiering at Cannes

Selected in a category like Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight, or Short Films. Examples: Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have walked for films showcased at Cannes.

Richa Chadha attended for Masaan, which won awards in 2015.

3. Jury or Panel Member Invitations

Occasionally, stars are invited to serve as jury members or to participate in panel discussions on cinema, fashion, or culture. Deepika Padukone was a jury member in 2022, representing Indian cinema at a global level.

4. Independent Fashion Invites

Some celebrities are invited by fashion houses or magazines to represent India’s fashion presence internationally. These appearances are less film-focused and more about style and brand collaborations.

5. Media or Influencer Collaborations

With the rise of digital media, some actors and influencers are invited by global media houses or digital platforms to cover the event, attend fashion events, or host red carpet segments.