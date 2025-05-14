Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

Occasionally, stars are invited to serve as jury members or to participate in panel discussions on cinema, fashion, or culture. Deepika Padukone was a jury member in 2022, representing Indian cinema at a global level.

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt


Bollywood celebrities attend the Cannes Film Festival through several avenues—most commonly through brand associations, film screenings, and invitations by the festival itself.

This year, celebrities namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Payal Kapadia, and Sharmila Tagore will be seen at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Urvashi Rautela was also spotted on the red carpet on day one of the ceremony.

Here’s a breakdown of how they make it to the prestigious red carpet:

1. Brand Ambassadors (Most Common Route)

Many Bollywood stars are invited by global luxury and beauty brands that are official sponsors of the festival. For example: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt attend Cannes as L’Oréal Paris brand ambassadors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deepika Padukone has attended through partnerships with brands like Chopard and Louis Vuitton.

These brands sponsor their appearance and use the red carpet as a high-profile marketing opportunity.

2. Film Screenings and Premieres

Some celebrities attend when a film they’ve starred in or produced is: Premiering at Cannes

Selected in a category like Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight, or Short Films. Examples: Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have walked for films showcased at Cannes.

Richa Chadha attended for Masaan, which won awards in 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

3. Jury or Panel Member Invitations

Occasionally, stars are invited to serve as jury members or to participate in panel discussions on cinema, fashion, or culture. Deepika Padukone was a jury member in 2022, representing Indian cinema at a global level.

4. Independent Fashion Invites

Some celebrities are invited by fashion houses or magazines to represent India’s fashion presence internationally. These appearances are less film-focused and more about style and brand collaborations.

5. Media or Influencer Collaborations

With the rise of digital media, some actors and influencers are invited by global media houses or digital platforms to cover the event, attend fashion events, or host red carpet segments.

ALSO READ: Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be One Of The Big Reasons  

Filed under

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alia bhatt Cannes Film Festival

Sitaare Zameen Par Poster

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...
During a royal Saudi welc

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome
The people of Sewapuri, a

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help
US Oil Output May Decline

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report
Mohanlal's Thudarum

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala...
A new low-cost Counter Dr

India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala...

Entertainment

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be One Of The Big Reasons

Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom