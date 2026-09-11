LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

Celina Jaitly broke down at the grave of her late son Shamsher as she marked his birthday. The actor also revealed two deeply personal wishes involving her cremation in India and her ashes being placed with her son in Austria.

Celina Jaitly at her son's grave (Image: Instagram)
Celina Jaitly at her son's grave (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 14:50 IST

Celina Jaitly has shared one of her most emotional posts yet as she remembered her late son Shamsher on his birthday. The actor posted a video from Austria in which she can be seen sitting beside his grave, placing flowers and struggling to hold back tears.

Along with the video, Celina opened up about grief, motherhood and the uncertainty surrounding her ongoing family battle. She also shared two deeply personal wishes connected to her son that she be cremated in India when her life comes to its natural end, and that her ashes be placed with Shamsher in Austria.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Celina Jaitly Share The Video From Shamsher’s Grave?

Celina revealed that the video was recorded during her visit to Austria earlier this year. At the time, she said she did not know when she would next be able to return to her son’s grave, so she chose to preserve the moment on camera.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)



The actor has been going through a difficult period amid divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and has also publicly spoken about being separated from her surviving children. She has previously alleged that she was unable to meet them during her visit to Austria despite legal arrangements concerning custody.

In her latest note, Celina questioned how something as deeply personal as a mother’s love could ever be explained through legal documents or placed before a court.

Celina Jaitly Shares 2 Wishes For After Her Death

The most striking part of Celina’s message was her wish for what should happen after her death. She said she wants to be cremated in India and wants her ashes to eventually rest with Shamsher in Austria.

For Celina, the wish appears to come from the pain of not having had enough time with her son while he was alive. Shamsher was born in 2017 as the twin brother of Arthur but died shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition. The actor wrote about wanting to remain close to the child she could not hold for long, even after her own life ends.

‘I Am Broken, But Strong’

Celina also addressed her surviving children in the emotional post and said she would continue moving forward for them despite everything she is going through. She spoke about carrying all four of her children in her heart and referred to the bond between Shamsher and his twin brother Arthur. Just a day earlier, Celina had also shared an emotional birthday message for Arthur, saying she wished she could be with him and asking him to visit Shamsher’s grave as they used to do. The actor said that even though the situation has left her broken, she intends to remain strong for her children.

Celina Jaitly’s Ongoing Family Battle

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010. The couple have three surviving sons, twins Winston and Viraaj, and Arthur. Their marital dispute became public after Celina initiated legal proceedings in 2025. She has since made several allegations concerning her marriage and access to her children. The claims remain part of an ongoing legal dispute and should be treated as allegations unless established by a court. Amid this, Celina has repeatedly spoken about the emotional impact of being away from her sons.

Celina Jaitly Is Also Returning To Films

Even as she navigates a difficult personal phase, Celina is attempting to restart her professional journey in India. The actor, who became a familiar Bollywood face in the 2000s with films such as Janasheen, No Entry and Golmaal Returns, has been gradually returning to public life and acting after spending years largely away from mainstream Hindi cinema.

Her latest post, however, was less about her career and more about motherhood — the son she lost, the children she misses and the two wishes she hopes will one day bring her close to Shamsher again.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

RELATED News

Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend Has A Hidden Cost: The Environmental Price Of Your Retro Selfie

Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone To Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor: Celeb Pairs Whose Wild Chemistry Sparked Dating Buzz – See Their Sizzling Pics

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed

Celeb Crime Throwback: Malayalam Actress Was Assaulted Inside Moving Car, Dileep Was Accused Of Conspiracy – 9 Years Later, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

27-Year-Old Pamela Anderson Viral Intimate Video Resurfaces: The Story Behind Her Infamous 1995 Tape

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

Vinesh Phogat Suffers Big Blow: Delhi High Court Rejects Plea to Compete In 2026 World Wrestling Championships Trials

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral MMS: Who Was The Man In Leaked Bedroom Video, Internet Puzzled As Old Clip Resurfaces

Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

US Open 2026 Men’s Semifinals: Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton Match Timings, Order of Play And Live Streaming

Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Deepti Sharma Sends Big Message After India Crush Bangladesh, Await Pakistan or Sri Lanka

Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’
‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’
‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’
‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

QUICK LINKS