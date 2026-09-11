‘How Do I Explain A Mother’s Love To The Court?’ Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave, Shares 2 Wishes: ‘Keep My Ashes With My Son’

Celina Jaitly has shared one of her most emotional posts yet as she remembered her late son Shamsher on his birthday. The actor posted a video from Austria in which she can be seen sitting beside his grave, placing flowers and struggling to hold back tears.

Along with the video, Celina opened up about grief, motherhood and the uncertainty surrounding her ongoing family battle. She also shared two deeply personal wishes connected to her son that she be cremated in India when her life comes to its natural end, and that her ashes be placed with Shamsher in Austria.

Why Did Celina Jaitly Share The Video From Shamsher’s Grave?

Celina revealed that the video was recorded during her visit to Austria earlier this year. At the time, she said she did not know when she would next be able to return to her son’s grave, so she chose to preserve the moment on camera.







The actor has been going through a difficult period amid divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and has also publicly spoken about being separated from her surviving children. She has previously alleged that she was unable to meet them during her visit to Austria despite legal arrangements concerning custody.

In her latest note, Celina questioned how something as deeply personal as a mother’s love could ever be explained through legal documents or placed before a court.

Celina Jaitly Shares 2 Wishes For After Her Death

The most striking part of Celina’s message was her wish for what should happen after her death. She said she wants to be cremated in India and wants her ashes to eventually rest with Shamsher in Austria.

For Celina, the wish appears to come from the pain of not having had enough time with her son while he was alive. Shamsher was born in 2017 as the twin brother of Arthur but died shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition. The actor wrote about wanting to remain close to the child she could not hold for long, even after her own life ends.

‘I Am Broken, But Strong’

Celina also addressed her surviving children in the emotional post and said she would continue moving forward for them despite everything she is going through. She spoke about carrying all four of her children in her heart and referred to the bond between Shamsher and his twin brother Arthur. Just a day earlier, Celina had also shared an emotional birthday message for Arthur, saying she wished she could be with him and asking him to visit Shamsher’s grave as they used to do. The actor said that even though the situation has left her broken, she intends to remain strong for her children.

Celina Jaitly’s Ongoing Family Battle

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010. The couple have three surviving sons, twins Winston and Viraaj, and Arthur. Their marital dispute became public after Celina initiated legal proceedings in 2025. She has since made several allegations concerning her marriage and access to her children. The claims remain part of an ongoing legal dispute and should be treated as allegations unless established by a court. Amid this, Celina has repeatedly spoken about the emotional impact of being away from her sons.

Celina Jaitly Is Also Returning To Films

Even as she navigates a difficult personal phase, Celina is attempting to restart her professional journey in India. The actor, who became a familiar Bollywood face in the 2000s with films such as Janasheen, No Entry and Golmaal Returns, has been gradually returning to public life and acting after spending years largely away from mainstream Hindi cinema.

Her latest post, however, was less about her career and more about motherhood — the son she lost, the children she misses and the two wishes she hopes will one day bring her close to Shamsher again.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy