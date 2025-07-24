How George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso Faced His Final Days with Strength and Left A Timeless Legacy

The music community lost a brilliant international recording artist George “Fiji” Veikoso. He passed away in Suva, Fiji, at the age of fifty-five. George “Fiji” Veikoso touched individuals, artists, friends and relatives with a career that crossed genres and oceans and will make a lasting impact on the culture of Pacific music for generations to come. His energetic baritone, soulful singing and distinctive fusion of Island reggae, R & B and traditional Fiji sounds familiarized him to a special place in the hearts of people, and as a household name and presence throughout the Pacific and internationally.

George Veikoso was more than a musician, he was a cultural ambassador, leading listeners on a journey through songs of love, life and the culture of his people. He was also a Pacific ambassador, and with his loss, we lost a great segment of Pacific voice and music.

A Musical Pioneer and Cultural Ambassador

George Veikoso was born in Tailevu, Fiji and his history of becoming a musical icon started in the islands before he moved to Hawai’i and began to flourish. Indeed, George was an original member of what we call the “Lost Coast Sound,” a musical style that crosses multiple influences but at the same time, proudly continues to embrace his Polynesian heritage. Fiji’s music was a combination of traditional Fijian chants, “vude” (a popular Fijian style), and at the same time draws from contemporary genres that we hear in commercially popular music.

His reinvention and relationship with the current forms of music began to win him awards, as a Grammy nominee for the “Island Warriors” album, as well as number of Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. George was a true pioneer opening doors for innumerable others Pacific artists to follow him, showing that music from the islands could receive recognition around the world.

An Enduring Voice and Inspiring Legacy

Throughout his long illness (performing in a wheelchair) Fiji did not lose sight of his dedication to his craft and fans. He had just returned to Fiji for a sold-out “Homecoming” concert, which was a reflection of the love and respect he had from his people. Tributes are coming in from all over the world, with many recalling him as a musical genius and kind humble person.

He was spoken about as a powerful voice, and a mentor, for his people who used his music as a means to share stories and celebrate their culture with the rest of the world. Their thoughts will be reverberated by Fiji’s music, whether it was “Lia,” “Sweet Darlin’,” or co-writing the theme song for “Baywatch Hawaii.” This will guarantee that “Fiji’s” legacy as a true cultural icon and musical legend will never die.

